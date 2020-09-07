Healthcare Cyber Security Market MAY SEE A BIG MOVE | Agari Data, Cisco, ClearData, Cylance, FireEye, IBM, Imprivata, Kaspersky

The ‘ Healthcare Cyber Security market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Healthcare Cyber Security market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Healthcare Cyber Security market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market:

The global healthcare cyber security market is expected to grow from USD 12.86 billion 2017 to USD 29.37 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.52%.

“Increase in healthcare data breaches and cyberattacks is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of healthcare cyber security market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are increase in healthcare data breaches and cyberattacks, enforcement of regulatory requirements and government norms, increasing use of mobile devices due to the adoption of byod policy, and increasing need for interconnected medical devices. However, some factors such as and limited expertise and skilled professionals may hinder the market growth. The global healthcare cyber security market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as next-generation integrated cybersecurity solutions, and automation and ai improve healthcare cybersecurity. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to and existing technology unable to deal with the evolving nature of cyberattacks. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global healthcare cyber security market market.”Identity and Access Management: The highest growing solution for the global healthcare cyber security market”

On the basis of solution, the global healthcare cyber security market is studied across Antivirus and Antimalware, DDoS Mitigation, Identity and Access Management, Intrusion Detection System /Intrusion Prevention System, Risk and Compliance Management, and Security Information and Event Management. Among all these solution, the Identity and Access Management is projected to hold the largest market share while the DDoS Mitigation has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”Advanced Persistent Threats: The highest growing threat for the global healthcare cyber security market”

On the basis of threat, the global healthcare cyber security market is studied across Advanced Persistent Threats, DDoS, Lost or Stolen Devices, Malware, and Spyware. Among all these threat, the Advanced Persistent Threats is projected to hold the largest market share while the DDoS has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”Health Insurance: The highest growing end user for the global healthcare cyber security market”

On the basis of end user, the global healthcare cyber security market is studied across Health Insurance, Hospitals, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals. Among all these end user, the Health Insurance has captured the maximum market share while the Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Application Security: The highest growing application for the global healthcare cyber security market”

On the basis of application, the global healthcare cyber security market is studied across Application Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, and Network Security. Among all these application, the Application Security has captured the maximum market share while the Endpoint Security has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Americas: The highest growing geography for the global healthcare cyber security market”

On the basis of geography, the global healthcare cyber security market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia). Among all these geography, the Asia-Pacific is showing the maximum growth in the near future with the highest CAGR while the Americas is dominating the market with highest market size.

“Agari Data: The potential growing player for the global healthcare cyber security market”

The key players profiled in the global healthcare cyber security market are Agari Data, Cisco, ClearData, Cylance, FireEye, IBM, Imprivata, Kaspersky, Lockheed Martin, MacAfee, Northrop Grumman, Paulo Alto Networks, Sensato, Symantec, Trend Micro, Virta Labs, and Wiretap.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Key Points Covered in Healthcare Cyber Security Market Report:

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of market, Market Segment by Regions,

Chapter 2, to analyze objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5 , to show the Overall Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics; Detailed Overview of COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Market size, share and forecast; Five forces analysis (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis2020 Updated & Covid 19 Impact and Recovery

Chapter 10, focus on identifying the key industry influencer’s, overview of decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels and demand & supply. Drives Future Change

Chapter 13 and 14, describe about the vendor landscape (classification and Market Positioning) COVID-19 Economic Impact Reports &Providing Clarity in a Time of Crisis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

