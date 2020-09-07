Hematology Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2024

Global “Hematology Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Hematology in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Hematology Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Hematology Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

The Global Hematology market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Hematology Market is expected to register a CAGR of about 5%, during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Hematology market is set to witness growth in the forecasted instruments are emerging as vital diagnostic tools used in testing, counting, measuring, and analyzing red blood cells, WBC, and platelets. Hematology instruments have witnessed significant changes in design over the years and have evolved rapidly from traditional instruments to present day, automated instruments that provide fast and accurate results. Automation is a recent trend in the hematology instruments market.

Increasing Incidences of Blood Disorders

The incidences of blood-related disorders are increasing rapidly globally. Approximately one person is diagnosed with blood cancer every 3 minutes in the US. Serious blood disorders, which might lead to the use of hematology include anemia, malaria, thalassemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, etc. Along with this, the rising incidence of kidney diseases is expected to induce huge growth in the hematology market. Also, with this other factors, such as rapid technological advances and emergence of high throughput hematology analyzers are boosting the market growth.

Low Adoption of Hematology Analyzers in Emerging Economies

Hematology analyzers are large automated integrated systems that combine all forms of sample processing, analysis, and presentation of results. They also help in pre and post-analytical sample handling and management of reagent supply with limited user interference. These systems help laboratories generate results in faster turnaround time, thereby improving the efficiency and labor utilization. These instruments are expensive capital equipment and emerging economies are largely unable to afford them in spite of the ease at which the results are rendered, and the accuracy of the results hematology analyzers provide. This acts as a restraint for the growth of the hematology market. The high cost of equipment and reagents along with poor health insurance coverage slow down the growth of the hematology market.

North to Witness Considerable Growth in the Forecast Period

North America is currently the largest market for hematology analyzers. This market trend can be attributed to the increasing incidence of blood disorders. More and more cases of blood-related disorders, such as anemia, blood cancer, etc. will lead to the growth of the market of hematology. Europe is the second-largest market while Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region.

Key Developments in the Hematology Market:

November 2017 – Sysmex Acquired CLIA Waiver for New Automated Hematology Analyzer—The First Automated Hematology Analyzer to Receive Such Approval

