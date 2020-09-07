Hemostats Market Global Analysis, Industry Insights, Technological Advancement, Share and to 2026

The Hemostats Market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR. Baxter (the leading organization in the global market), plans to expand its operation in emerging nations such as India and China to enhance its accessibility. This is expected to propel the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Hemostats market. Meanwhile, the Europe market is likely to expand at a low CAGR due to the presence of a smaller patient pool compared to the Asia Pacific and North America.
Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report
- Medtronic
- Ethicon LLC.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Biom’up
- Baxter International Inc.
- Stryker
- CryoLife Inc.
- Integra Life Sciences
- BD
Combination Hemostats to Dominate the Global Market
In terms of product type, the combination hemostats segment accounted for 14% of the global market in 2017. Combination hemostats are proven to be very effective and offer faster healing. Combination hemostats are capable of offering efficient hemostasis in shorter time owing to the rapid action of thrombin and gelatin. Rising adoption of combination hemostats is anticipated to drive the global Hemostats market during the forecast period 2018-2025.
The factors expected to drive the global Hemostats market are increasing the incidence of hemorrhage during surgery and a rising emphasis on blood management. Moreover, innovations in a surgical procedure such as robot-assisted surgery and rising geriatric population are anticipated to fuel the demand in global Hemostats market.
Key Segmentation:
By Product Type
- Active Hemostats
- Passive Hemostats
- Combination Hemostats
- Others
By Application
- Trauma
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- General Surgery
- Plastic Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Neurosurgery
- Others (OBGYN, Urology, transplant, etc.)
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Tactical Combat Casualty Care Centers
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Baxter Widening its Distribution Network Across Regions
Baxter emerged dominant in the global Hemostats market in 2017. The growth witnessed is attributable to its diversification strategy implemented to improve the accessibility of its brands. The trend is unlikely to change and Baxter may continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period.
Strong brand presence, diversified product portfolio, and intense R&D conducted on Hemostats are a few factors contributing to Baster’s expansion
