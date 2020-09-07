High Performance Computing Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Global “High Performance Computing Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the High Performance Computing in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. High Performance Computing Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. High Performance Computing Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

The Global High Performance Computing market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global high-performance computing (HPC) market was valued at USD 27.28 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach a value of USD 39.58 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.40% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

HPC has become vital to various users across government sectors, enterprises, and scientific researchers, to generate and develop advanced products and services. There is an imminent need to develop sophisticated HPC systems, and deploy them throughout academic, industry, and government institutions, while also utilizing it to address social challenges, like health, public safety, weather forecasting, climate change, and environmental protection. These advancements in computing technology are providing various benefits, like faster computing capabilities, enhanced performance efficiency, and smarter operation & management. These factors are expected to enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Expansion and Diversification of IT Industry

The fast-paced growth in the IT industry is expected to be the major driver for the high-performance computing market. The incorporation of IT services across diverse industry verticals is the major cause for this growth, where, apart from business operations, these services are also used for process optimization, data management, and analytics. These functionalities are becoming more complex with growing industry size and high consumer data generation, creating a huge demand for HPCs. Furthermore, information technology has emerged as an integral part of business operations across different industry verticals, further supplementing the market growth.

Hardware Segment Occupies Major Market Share

The hardware segment constitutes a major part of the revenue generated in the high-performance computing market. HPC networks, are usually a cluster of computers or a single high-performance supercomputer, and hence, the hardware components, including processors, networking devices, memory, storage, servers, graphic adaptors, and other such equipment, are major contributors to the market. Servers are among the most integral parts of the HPC infrastructure cluster, and account for a major part of the hardware components market share. Advances in technology have led to rapid improvements in the HPC systems and enhancing their size, density, power requirements, and storage capacity over the recent past.

North America Dominated the Market

North America is one of the largest markets for technology-based solutions. It is also expected to be a strong player in the global economy, especially, in the development and implementation of new technologies. This implementation of new technologies is driven by the huge increase in raw data, and the need for security, thus, leading to the deployment of HPC systems. Moreover, both, large firms, such as General Motors, Procter & Gamble, and Boeing, and small and medium enterprises, such as L&L Products and Zipp, are deploying HPCs to solve technical challenges in several industries. Thus, using these insights to develop innovative products will help in providing first mover advantage in their markets.

The global High Performance Computing market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

