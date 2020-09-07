Hitter Based Hand Tools Market Driven by the Increasing Demand for Improved Safety and Visibility

Hitter Based Hand Tools: Introduction

Hitter based hand tools are simple hitting and striking tools which are used for various applications such as gardening, household chores, and construction. Hitter based hand tools do not have a motor or involve use of electricity, and hence are easy to maintain and operate and are cheaper than motor based tools. Hitter based hand tools comprise hammers, shovels, axes, crowbars, etc.

The increasing trend of home landscaping, coupled with a growing middle class population and high standard of living is expected to drive the global hitter based hand tools market during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Opportunities of the Global Hitter Based Hand Tools Market

It has been observed that many people are engaging in gardening and landscaping activities. Involvement in such activities helps to reduce stress and elevate the mood. A safe and pollution-free surrounding is created around the house through gardening. Increasing home based activities such as installation of fixtures, gardening, and decoration requires hitter based tools. Moreover, the increasing trend of do-it-yourself (DIY) is expected to drive the global hitter based market during the forecast period.

Demand for landscaping has increased in the commercial and residential sector. Consumers are willing to pay more for space with more gardening area. Gardening adds more value to the property and increases its resale value. These factors are expected to drive the hitter based tools market during the forecast period.

Hitter based tools may face a threat due to increasing automation. Increase in automation has led to the introduction of a number of power tools. Power tools help in increasing productivity and efficiency; it also improves quality and saves time. Hence, the adoption of power tools may have a negative impact on the global hitter based hand tools market.

The hitter based hand tools market is consolidated with the presence of many players. Key players are increasing their product portfolio and entering new geographies. Manufacturers are trying to improve the product by making it compact, lightweight, ascetically pleasing, and cost effective.

The trend of gardening and landscaping can now be seen in developing regions which provide business opportunity for many manufacturers. Manufacturers are now increasing their presence on online distribution portals to increase their market share. All these factors are expected to drive the global hitter based hand tools market during the forecast period. ?

North America to Hold Major Share of the Global Hitter Based Hand Tools Market

Geographically, the global hitter based hand tools market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America is expected to dominate the global hitter based hand tools market, with the U.S. the leading country in the region due to increasing industrialization

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to increasing gardening and landscaping activities, growing middle class population, and increasing standard of living.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Major players operating in the global hitter based hand tools market include:

ABC Hammers Inc.

Ampco Safety Tools

Apex Tool Group LLC

CS Unitec, Inc.

Estwing Manufacturing Company Incorporated

Q.E.P. Co., Inc.

Sinotools Industrial

Snap-on Incorporated

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Vaughan & Bushnell Manufacturing

Global Hitter Based Hand Tools Market: Research Scope

Global Hitter Based Hand Tools Market, by Type

Hammer

Axe

Shovel

Spade

Other (Crowbars, etc.)

Global Hitter Based Hand Tools Market, by Application

Gardening

Construction

Maintenance

Global Hitter Based Hand Tools Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Hitter Based Hand Tools Market, by Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce websites Company Owned websites

Offline Hypermarket & Supermarket Specialized Stores



Global Hitter Based Hand Tools Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



