HVDC Capacitor Market Report Offers Projections of Potential Impact of Corona Virus Outbreak,2020-2030

HVDC Capacitors: Introduction

HVDC stands for high-voltage direct current. The technology is used to transmit electricity over a long distance by using an overhead transmission wire.

The HVDC technology is preferred over the HVAC technology. In HVDC systems, power flow can be controlled instantly and accurately, in terms of direction as well as power. In addition, HVDC systems offer higher efficiency and lower electric losses compared to HVAC systems.

HVDC capacitors are designed to be used in DC supplies or electronic equipment. They are also used in applications wherein high current pulses are produced.

Types of HVDC capacitors include aluminum electrolyte capacitors, ceramic capacitors, glass capacitors, plastic film capacitors, reconstituted mica capacitors, and tantalum wet capacitors.

HVDC capacitors are employed in various end-use sectors such as commercial, industrial, energy & utilities, and defense.

Rise in Demand for HVDC Capacitors for Use in Power Transmission

Based on end-use industry, the global HVDC capacitor market can be segmented into commercial, industrial, energy & utilities, and defense

HVDC capacitors are largely used in power transmission systems, as they can control power flow instantly and precisely

Moreover, HVDC systems have lower impact on the environment than HVAC systems, as transmission lines used in HVDC systems are less in number and they require less space for transmitting the same amount of energy

Furthermore, installation of HVDC towers and transmission lines is less expensive, as a few lines are required in HVDC systems. Hence, HVDC capacitors are increasingly used in power transmission systems across the globe.

HVDC capacitors are used in power distribution systems to decrease the possibility of short-circuit current by controlling the power flow rapidly. As a result of these advantages, the demand for HVDC capacitors for use in power transmission is increasing. This is expected to drive the global HVDC capacitor market during the forecast period.

Increase in Favorable Government Initiatives for HVDC Systems to Offer Lucrative Opportunities to Global Market

Governments of developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K., and Germany are focusing on the upgrade and replacement of the existing power infrastructure. In addition, several countries in Europe and Asia Pacific are focusing on adoption of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, which have emerged as attractive sectors for investments for organizations across the globe.

In 2017, ABB Company, a Switzerland-based player, bagged a deal worth US$ 640 Mn to supply a long-distance power transmission link to India so as to provide electricity to over 80 million people. This is expected to propel the HVDC capacitor market in India during the forecast period.

Thus, increase in favorable government initiatives for HVDC systems is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the global HVDC capacitor market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market

In terms of region, the global HVDC capacitor market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global HVDC capacitor market throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in industrialization and urbanization in countries such as China and India

The HVDC capacitor market in North America and Europe is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. However, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global HVDC capacitor market was highly fragmented in 2018. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the risen demand for HVDC capacitors. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global HVDC capacitor market are:

ABB

Alstom SA

Eaton Corporation

Epcos AG

General Atomics, Inc.

LIFASA, International Capacitors, S.A.

Maxwell Technologies Inc.

RTDS Technologies

Siemens

Transgrid Solutions

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Global HVDC Capacitor Market: Research Scope

Global HVDC Capacitor Market, by Type

Aluminum Electrolyte

Ceramic

Glass

Plastic Film

Reconstituted Mica

Tantalum Wet

Global HVDC Capacitor Market, by Technology

Line Commutated Converter

Voltage Source Converter

Others

Global HVDC Capacitor Market, by Installation Type

Open-rack Capacitor Banks

Enclosed-rack Capacitor Banks

Pole-mounted Capacitor Banks

Global HVDC Capacitor Market, by End-use Industry

Commercial

Industrial

Energy & Utilities

Defense

Others

Global HVDC Capacitor Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

