Impact of COVID-19 on Breathable Mesh Running Shoes Market

Breathable mesh running shoes are a type of footwear manufactured from a material which is perforated with vents in the shoes to pass air. It is a lightweight running shoe which is made with layers of mesh and highly breathable in nature.

Breathable mesh running shoes allow air, heat, and moisture etc. to easily pass through the shoes and keeps the foot cooler and dryer. These shoes are available in various shapes, sizes, and colors for men, women, and kids. Some shoe manufacturing companies offer unisex breathable mesh running shoes as well.

Increase in awareness about sports and fitness activities a major driving factor

Rise in awareness about sports and fitness activities and health related benefits are projected to drive the breathable mesh running shoes market during the forecasted timeline. Rise in number of professional athletes and increase in disposable income of individuals worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the breathable mesh running shoes market in the near future.

Growth in e-commerce and promotion of running footwear on online platforms

Investments on advertising and promotion of breathable mesh running shoes is increasing rapidly. Companies are also raising funds for research and development to upgrade their product portfolio and offer latest or innovative products to the footwear market.

Evolution in e-commerce has created lucrative opportunities for producers and suppliers in the breathable mesh running shoes market. Shoe manufacturers are focusing on selling their products on their company-owned websites and various e-commerce portals across the globe in order to cater to a large number of customers worldwide.

North America considered the biggest market for breathable mesh running shoes

Geographically, the global breathable mesh running shoes market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

North America holds major share of the breathable mesh running shoes market. The market in North America is expected to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period, due to rise in number of daily users of breathable mesh running shoes in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at a significant growth rate in the near future. Increase in the number of professional runners, jumpers, and athletes in China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries is projected to drive the sale of breathable mesh running shoes in this region.

Key Players Operating in the Breathable Mesh Running Shoes Market:

Major companies are anticipated to face healthy competition in the near future. Brands such as Adidas AG, PUMA SE, Nike, Inc., Reebok International, and Skechers U.S.A., Inc. are focusing on innovation and modification of running shoes to strengthen their product portfolio and increase the rate of penetration of breathable mesh running shoes in the running shoes market globally.

Manufacturers are making heavy investments on advertising and conducting promotional drives and campaigns to increase the sale of breathable mesh running shoes in developing countries. Many local shoes brands are tapping the market as well with new ideas and introducing innovative shoes into the market. A few of the key players operating in the global breathable mesh running shoes market are listed below: