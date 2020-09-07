Impact of the COVID-19 outbreak On Automotive Electrical Harness Market

Automotive Electrical Harness: Introduction

Demand for automotive electrical harness is significantly high in the automobile industry, as most vehicles are equipped with an electrical system. The electrical harness provides electric power to the automotive components, which performs operations.

Most automotive parts are driven by the electrical harness including HVAC and battery. The advance safety systems, including anti-lock brake system, are also powered by the electrical harness. The electrical harness consists of connectors, terminals, and relays that help supply electric current or power across the vehicle.

Key drivers of Automotive Electrical Harness Market

Demand for electric vehicles and advance drive assist systems in vehicles is projected to be a key factor that drives the automotive electrical harness market. Currently, vehicles contain a high number of electronic components, which fuels the demand for wiring harness. This, in turn, is projected to boost the automotive harness market.

Increase in demand for vehicle connectivity across the world is likely to propel the automotive electrical harness market. Lack of availability of copper is fuelling the demand for recycling of copper from discarded wiring harnesses, which in turn is estimated to boost the automotive electrical harness market. All the parameters mentioned above are estimated to boost the market.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Automotive Electrical Harness Market, Request for a Sample

North America, Europe & Asia Pacific to hold prominent share of automotive electrical harness market

North America and Europe are projected to hold significant share of the global automotive electrical harness market due to the high rate of adoption of safety features in automobiles in these regions. Canada, Mexico, and Germany have stable economic growth for the expansion of vehicle manufacturing plant which in turn is anticipated to fuel the automotive electrical harness market. Majority automotive manufacturers based in Europe and North America develop vehicles with advance electronic and safety features which in turn is likely to propel the automotive electrical harness market.

Following Europe and North America, the automobile industry in Asia Pacific is expanding at a moderate pace. Demand for electric vehicles and advance drive assist systems in vehicles is increasing in the region. This is a key factor that is estimated to drive the automotive electrical harness market in Asia Pacific. Most developing countries from Asia Pacific including China, India, and South Korea are home to major original equipment manufacturers who are trying to integrate safety features in their vehicles. This in turn is projected to propel the automotive electrical harness market in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Operating in Automotive Electrical Harness Market

The automotive electrical harness market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive electrical harness market are:

Yazaki Corporation

Delphi Automotive

Robert Bosch GmbH

Lear Corporation

Continental AG

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Siemens AG

THB Group

Harman International

Denso Corporation

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Automotive Electrical Harness Market, Request for a Sample