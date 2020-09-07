Increasing Demand for Professional Skincare to Substantially Surge the Revenues Through 2019 – 2029

Professional Skincare Market outlook:

The skincare industry is considered as one of the developing markets around the world. The level of awareness of maintaining healthy skin is rising as skin is an important part of the human body and is exposed to the external environment and so the professional skincare market has a lot of potentials to grow. Professional skincare products are specific products that are used for specific skin types and are more effective. The professional skin care products are used to cater to some specific needs of the skin. These products cater to numerous skin problems like burns, scars, patchy skin, itchy skin, dry skin, and other skin conditions. Besides this, the impact of UV beams, and other climatic factors on the skin forces the individuals to adopt these skincare products. Researchers, aestheticians and, dermatologists who have an in-depth knowledge of products are generally involved in the professional skincare market. The global companies that are currently operating in the skincare market are offering innovative products used for professional skin treatments. Such products are priced higher than traditional skincare products. Suppliers are introducing premium products with a combination of superior ingredients to heal specific skin issues. Suppliers operating currently in the market have products with a proper combination of superior ingredients to heal specific skin types. Increasing awareness of utilizing a legitimate healthy skin routine is what drives the professional skincare market.

Reasons for Covering Professional Skincare Market Title

The Increasing use of creams and body lotions for maintaining healthy skin will positively affect the market over the time frame. Further, the growing potential of the e-commerce market is also likely to contribute to the growth of the professional skincare market. On the other hand, different innovations in this sector have also resulted in an increase in demand for example the introduction of “My skin pH”, by a global leader, a wearable sensor that helps to measure skin pH levels. Increasing awareness regarding the importance or the benefits of using skincare products is another factor contributing to the growth of the professional skincare industry. The demand for organic skincare products made from natural extracts has also increased in the past years. Rising awareness of the effects of using chemical products has resulted in the escalation of demand for organic products.

Professional skincare: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the Professional skincare market has been segmented as –

Moisturizers

Cream Lotion

Powder

Sprays

Masks

Others

On the basis application, the global Professional skincare market has been segmented as –

Neutral skin

Dry skin

Oily skin

Mixed skin

Sensitive skin

Others

On the basis of the price range, the global Professional skincare market has been segmented as –

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

On the basis of Nature, the global Professional skincare market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end-user, the global Professional skincare market has been segmented as –

Men

Women

Kids

On the basis of Distribution channel, the global Professional skincare market has been segmented as –

Direct Sales

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Convenience stores

Specialist stores

Mono-brand Stores

Online retail stores

Other Sales Channel

Global Professional skincare market: Regional Outlook

The Professional skincare market is anticipated to register significant growth across all the regions during the forecast period. The professional skincare market is classified into seven key areas: North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific and the European markets are the leading markets. The overall professional skincare industry in the regions have experienced exponential growth over the past few years. Technological advancements by the manufacturers and the introduction of new creams and lotions are likely to impact the market positively. On the other hand, increasing demand for aging creams is also expected to boost market development in the coming years.

Global professional skincare market: Key Players

The level of competition in the professional skincare market is high. There are multinational firms dominating the professional skin care market. There are other small companies that have newly entered the market and have gained market share due to increasing demand for skincare products.

Some of the key manufacturers in the global industry include L’Oreal S.A.; Avon Products Inc.; Unilever; Beiersdorf AG; Procter and Gamble Company; Shiseido Company, Ltd.; Revlon, Inc.; The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.; and Johnson and Johnson.