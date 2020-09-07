India Healthcare Market 2020-2025 Share and Status Including Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The research report on India Healthcare Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

In terms of revenue and employment generation, healthcare has been one of the biggest industries in India. Kerala is one of the states in India that offers outstanding healthcare facilities.

*Market insights:

“The healthcare market in India was valued at INR 14.32 Tn in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~34.04% during the 2020-2025 period, to reach INR 65.51 Tn by 2025.”

The growth of the market can be attributed to the surge in demand for home healthcare devices, digital healthcare solutions and pharmaceutical products. Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, growing investments from public and private investors, and the emergence of advanced technologies like telehealth and telemedicine solutions are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the Indian healthcare market. Relaxation of FDI and increased government expenditure are some of the key factors to drive the healthcare market during the 2016-2020 period. However, inadequate healthcare infrastructure in India and low penetration of health insurance are impeding market growth.

*Segment Insights:

The healthcare market in India is segmented into outpatient care centers, hospitals, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and supplies, diagnostic services, digital healthcare, research and development, medical insurance and medical tourism. As of 2019, the healthcare market was dominated by the hospitals segment, which accounted for about 38.50% of the total market revenue. By 2025, the market share of the hospitals segment is expected to decline by ~10.55% to hold around 27.95% of the overall healthcare market revenue. During the 2020-2025 period, the digital healthcare segment is anticipated to become the fastest growing segment in the market as a result of the self-isolation norms imposed to restrain the spread of COVID-19 and the cost-benefit obtained from using digital healthcare solutions. Other segments of the market which are expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period are the pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment and supplies segments.

*COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the contagion, followed by a long-term nationwide lockdown has had a severe impact on the overall healthcare market in India. The market segments that are likely to be positively impacted during the pandemic and the period thereafter are the digital healthcare segment, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and supplies segment. The medical research and development (R&D) segment and the medical insurance segments are expected to experience a relatively short-term benefit during this crisis period. The medical R&D segment and the insurance segment are some of the least prioritized segments of the Indian healthcare industry and hence, the impact of COVID-19 on these segments are expected plunge with the diminishing effect of the pandemic. Other healthcare segments such as hospitals, medical tourism, and outpatient care centers are witnessing severe downfall in their markets due to the risk of virus transmission from social gatherings and the imposition of the social distancing norms.

Companies covered

* Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

* Aster DM Healthcare Limited

* Cipla Limited

* Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited

* Fortis Healthcare Limited

* Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited

* Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited

* Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

* Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited

* Max Healthcare Private Limited

