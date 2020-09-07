India Home Healthcare Market 2020-2026 Demand Including Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The research report on India Home Healthcare Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Home healthcare refers to the supportive and cost-effective medical assistance received at home for any kind of illness or injury. The home healthcare market in India mainly offers at-home health testing facilities, home diagnostic remedies, at-home doctor consultations and home healthcare services.

The home healthcare sector in India accounted for approximately 3.6% of India?s overall healthcare industry earning in 2019. The home healthcare market in India was valued at INR 295.70 Bn in 2019. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~18.91% during the 2020-2025 period, to reach a value of INR 1,117.29 Bn by 2025. Rise in aging population and increased prevalence of chronic ailments like hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, cancer and cardiovascular diseases are propelling the growth of the market in India. Inadequate doctor-patient ratio in the country and cost-effective nature of home healthcare services are some of the other important factors driving the market. However, the lack of adequate insurance coverage for the treatments to be conducted at home, is impeding its growth.

The home healthcare market is broadly segmented into home healthcare services, home healthcare devices and home healthcare solutions. As of 2019, the home healthcare market was dominated by the home healthcare service segment, which accounted for ~54.40% of the total market revenue. By 2025, the market share of the home healthcare services segment is expected to decline by ~14.40% to hold round 40% of the overall home healthcare market revenue. During the 2020-2025 period, the home healthcare solutions segment is anticipated to become the fastest growing segment of the market as a result of social distancing and self-isolation norms imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. By 2025, the home healthcare devices and home healthcare solution segments are expected to hold ~15.70% and ~44.30% shares, respectively, in terms of market revenue.

The outbreak of the Coronavirus disease, followed by a long-term global lockdown has had a severe impact on the overall home healthcare market in India. The telehealth solutions, health screening and monitoring devices, and home nursing services segments are likely to witness a significant growth amid the worldwide crisis. Perpetuation of social distancing norms, exhaustion of outdoor medical capacities, and initiatives undertaken by the Indian government to encourage at-home treatments and telehealth solutions are likely to accelerate market growth. Other home healthcare segments anticipated to be positively influenced during this period include health diagnostic devices, at-home therapeutic services and other medical supplies.

* Apollo Home Healthcare Limited

* CallHealth Services Private Limited

* Care24

* Critical Care Unified Private Limited

* Guardian Angel Homecare Private Limited

* Healthcare At Home Private Limited

* India Home Health Care Private Limited

* Life Circle Health Services Private Limited

* Medwell Ventures Private Limited

* Portea Medical Private Limited

* Practo Technologies Private Limited

* Lybrate India Private Limited

