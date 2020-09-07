Industrial Lifting Equipment Market to Grow at a Robust Pace through 2027 With Key Players – KION GROUP AG, ABUS Crane Systems, Cargotec, Crown Equipment Corporation, Daifuku

The industrial lifting equipment is used in lifting or moving of heavy machinery or equipment from one place to the other. This lifting equipment has a wide range of applications in different manufacturing units, dockyards, construction sites, fabrication workshops, warehouses, a distribution unit, and others. The industrial lifting equipment helps in minimizing human workload and lessens the injuries caused due to the lifting and manipulation of heavy machinery. The increasing demand for different industrial lifting equipment such as cranes, forklifts, hoists, etc. in various industries has contributed to the growth of the industrial lifting equipment market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: KION GROUP AG, ABUS Crane Systems GmbH, Cargotec, Crown Equipment Corporation, Daifuku Co., Ltd, Konecranes, Liebherr Group, Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe B.V., Terex Corporation, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

What is the Dynamics of Industrial Lifting Equipment Market?

The increase in demand for forklifts in the warehouse and logistics segment, increasing demands for lifting loads in the shipping industry, and surge in demand for cranes and hoists in the mining industry are some of the major factors driving the global industrial lifting equipment market. On the other hand, high initial costs are the major factor that may restraint for the overall industrial lifting equipment market at a global level.

What is the SCOPE of Industrial Lifting Equipment Market?

The “Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the industrial lifting equipment market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of industrial lifting equipment market with detailed market segmentation by type, mechanism, installation, application. The global industrial lifting equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial lifting equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the industrial lifting equipment market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global industrial lifting equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, mechanism, installation, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as lifts, pallet trucks, forklifts, hoists, stackers, robotic arms. On the basis of mechanism, the market is segmented as electrical, magnetic, hydraulic, pneumatic, scissor lifts. On the basis of installation, the market is segmented as overhead, vehicle mounted, fulcrum. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as manufacturing industry, shipping dockyards & warehouses, process industry.

What is the Regional Framework of Industrial Lifting Equipment Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global industrial lifting equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The industrial lifting equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. INDUSTRIAL LIFTING EQUIPMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. INDUSTRIAL LIFTING EQUIPMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. INDUSTRIAL LIFTING EQUIPMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. INDUSTRIAL LIFTING EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. INDUSTRIAL LIFTING EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – MECHANISM

9. INDUSTRIAL LIFTING EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INSTALLATION

10. INDUSTRIAL LIFTING EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

11. INDUSTRIAL LIFTING EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

