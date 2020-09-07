Keratometers Market 2020 Size, Growth, Trends, Share, Merger, Revenue, Competitive Analysis, Key Players, Regional, And Global Forecast To 2026

The global keratometers market is anticipated to gain momentum from innovations that are resulting in efficient diagnosis. Fortune Business Insights, in an upcoming report, titled, “Keratometers Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Position Type (Single Position Helmholtz, Double Position Helmholtz), By Operation (Manual, Automatic), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ophthalmic Care Institutions & Optometrist Offices, Diagnostic Centers, Laboratories, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” greater access to keratometers and increasing initiatives by government and non-government organizations regarding eye health are likely to propel growth.

Key Players Operating in The Keratometers Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

ZEISS International

Topcon Corporation

Canon Inc.

Veatch Ophthalmic Instruments

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Haag-Streit Group

NIDEK CO., LTD.

Increasing Prevalence of Astigmatism Worldwide to Drive Market

Keratometers is a medical device that is used to measure the curvature of the antecedent corneal surface of the eye. Increasing prevalence of astigmatism will favor growth of the market. As per the American Academy of Ophthalmology, 1 out of 3 individuals are affected by astigmatism in the U.S. More than 150 million people wear corrective eyewear in the U.S. The vision condition requires regular eye examination that is done with the help of keratometers to examine the changes in corrective eyewear. It is one of the most notable keratometers market trends that is expected to drive sales.

Nidek Launches ARK-F/AR-F Keratometers Featuring Fully-automatic Measurement

Nidek Co. Ltd., a designer, developer, manufacturer, seller, and leaser of ophthalmic goods, headquartered in Japan, introduced its latest ARK-F/AR-F keratometers. The new keratometer is equipped with fully-automated measurement technology. The modern NIDEK eye detection camera automatically detects the position of the eyes as soon as the patient place his chin on the chinrest. It then begins measurement. The operator doesn’t have to press any button. The keratometer also features smooth voice guidance that enhances the measurement process for the operator. The screen can be constantly swiveled and tilted.

The ARK-F/AR-F can either be installed against the wall or placed in a corner of the examination room. Its space saving design and flexible layout support improved efficiency and productivity. The device also provides manual measurement as it features a durable and large 7.0-inch touch screen. Operator freedom will eventually increase due to the newly designed tablet control and hand-held control software solutions.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

