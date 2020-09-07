The dehydrated onions market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to major factors such as growing consumption of convenience and packaged food products coupled with changing lifestyle habits leading to rising demands for ready to cook meals. Increasing consumer awareness regarding nutrition rich diet and improved shelf life of dehydrated food products further fuels the growth of the dehydrated onions market. However, volatility in prices of the raw product owing to seasonal variations may hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, low-cost benefits to the consumer are expected to witness significant growth opportunities for the dehydrated onions market players during the forecast period.

Leading Players:

Daksh Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Earth Expo Company

Green Rootz

Harmony House Foods, Inc.

Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd.

Jiyan Food Ingredients

Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd.

Olam International

Real Dehydrates Pvt Ltd

Silva International

The global dehydrated onions market is segmented on the basis of variety, nature, end-use and distribution channel. Based on variety, the market is segmented as white onion, red onion, pink onion and hybrid. By nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of the end-use, the market is segmented as food processing, foodservice, retail and household. The market on the basis of the distribution channel, is classified as direct and indirect sales. The indirect sales segment is further segmented as hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty retail stores, traditional grocery retailers and online retailers.

