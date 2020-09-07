Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market research report provides various levels of analysis such as industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market report elaborates insights on the Market Diversification (Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments), Competitive Assessment (In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market).

“Premium Insights on Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market 2020 with Market Players Positioning”

Request For Exclusive Sample PDF Copy:

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6477240/integrated-facility-management-ifm-market

Market segmentation based on the Key Players, Types & Applications.

Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market on the basis of Product Type:

Asset management and space management

Project management

Real estate portfolio management and lease administration

Energy management and environment sustainability management

Maintenance management

Others

Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market on the basis of Applications:

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

Public sector and utilities

Aerospace and defense

Telecommunication

Manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics

Real estate and infrastructure

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Top Key Players in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market:

Archibus

Broadcom

Esri

General Electric

IBM

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Manhattan Software

Oracle Corporation

SAP AG

Siemens AG