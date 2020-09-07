Light Control Switches Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2020 to 2027

Light Control Switches: Introduction

Light control switch is a switch most commonly used to operate electric lights which can be installed in new or existing structures. They offer control via a smartphone or tablet.

Light control switches empower customers to create more efficient spaces with an extraordinary selection of commercial lighting and control solutions that are easily specified

Light control switches are bifurcated into two product types that includes switches and dimmers; switches are controlled by wired and wireless technology

Wi-Fi controllable light switches can be controlled through an app from anywhere in the house; the Wi-Fi dimmer switch can be connected to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Light control switches are used in residential, commercial, industrial, highways & roadways lighting, and architectural lighting applications

Rise in Demand for Light Control Switches for Use in Home & Building Automation

Light control switches are largely used in smart appliances. Multiple manufacturers are engaged in providing comprehensive lighting and control solutions for virtually any application.

In recent times, use of light control switches has significantly increased in smart homes owing to its ability to control light switches, table lamps, small appliances, and other devices through smartphones or tablets

The use of light control switches can be managed safely, it reduces energy consumption, and provides seamless entertainment options to users

Demand for light control switches for home & building automation applications is growing as a result of these factors, which is expected to drive the global light control switches market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Light Control Switches Market

In terms of region, the global light control switches market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global light control switches market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of light control switches operate in the region

Additionally, many well-established players based in Asia Pacific are focusing on development of new technology in light control switches which is expected to boost the light control switches market in the region during the forecast period

The light control switches market in North America and Europe is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global Light Control Switches Market

The global light control switches market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the rising demand for light control switches. Moreover, manufacturers are signing partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global light control switches market are listed below:

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

Eaton

Havells India Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hubbell

Legrand North America, LLC

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

OSRAM GmbH

Schneider Electric

Signify Holding

Global Light Control Switches Market: Research Scope

Global Light Control Switches Market, by Product Type

Switches

Dimmer

Global Light Control Switches Market, by Solution Type

Standalone Light Control Solutions

Integrated Light Control Solutions

Global Light Control Switches Market, by Communication Technology

Wired Technology

Wireless Technology

Global Light Control Switches Market, by Light Source

Incandescent

Fluorescent

High-intensity Discharge

Light Emitting Diode

Global Light Control Switches Market, by Application

Indoor Residential Commercial Industrial Others

Outdoor Highways & Roadways Lighting Architectural Lighting Lighting for Public Places



