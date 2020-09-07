Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Insights by Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen till 2024

Global “Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display Market:-

3M

Canon

Inc.

Himax Display

Inc.

Pioneer Corporation

Microvision

Inc.

LG Electronics

Inc.

Holoeye Systems

Inc.

JVC Kenwood Corporation

Sony Corporation

Syndiant

Inc.

The Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global LCoS display market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.14% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The regions considered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The increasing demand for high-resolution display is expected to boost the liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) display market. LCoS-based products offer higher quality and more precise results than the other competing technologies, such as liquid crystal display (LCD) and digital light processing (DLP). Compatibility with a wide range of products, an open technology platform, and superiority in terms of the competing technology are some of the major drivers of market growth. These LCoS displays are frequently used in projectors and the rising demand for projectors during sports events is also expected to aid as a key market opportunity for the LCoS display market. Automotive, medical, aviation, consumer electronics, military, and optical 3D measurement are the other major application-based segments of the LCoS display market. However, the cost of this technology when compared to competitive technologies, like LCD and LED, is hindering the market.

Technological Advancements and Increasing Demand for High-resolution Display Products to Drive Market Growth

Recent advances in integrated circuit design and liquid crystal materials have increased the application of LCoS to displays and other optical functions. Evolving technology related to pixels is driving the market for LCoS. This technology is used to minimize the gap between pixels and improve the overall image quality. The new LCoS designs have reduced power consumption to make portable displays and viewing elements more viable. Also, innovative optical system elements, including image & illumination waveguides and laser illuminators, have been combined into LCoS based display systems for HMD, HUD, projector, and image analysis/surveillance direct view monitor applications. Expansion in the consumer electronics and aviation applications, where LCoS panels are increasingly used in products like HUD and HMD products with the latest technological advancements coupled with the rising demand for high resolution in consumer electronics, is driving the market.

Projectors Witnessed Huge Demand for LCoS Systems

Projectors constitute the major market share of the LCoS display market. The increasing preference for a theater-like gaming experience or movie among consumers has led to rising adoption of home LCoS projectors. This increasing adoption is largely due to the high resolution of the LCoS projector, and a high refresh rate that reduces flicker effect. Due to this, LCoS projectors are finding increasing adoption in a series of handheld and installation projectors. LCoS projectors are a hybrid of both the liquid crystal as well as the DLP technology. This dual combination of technology allows these projectors to have higher image resolution and better picture quality within a compact size.

North America Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

North America has a very mature market, with lower growth rates for the majority of end-user verticals. However, the region is expected to exhibit a rise in the use of LCoS of the premium product range in the consumer electronics, military, and aerospace. The micro-displays in this region are gaining momentum and have applications in the automotive sector as well as data storage. Moreover, major electronics makers, like LG and Sony, and presence of manufacturing units of major companies, like 3M, LG, Sony and Pioneer Corporation, in the region is also favoring the LCoS display market. These companies are investing heavily in the development of high-resolution, flexible, and stretchable displays. Additionally, the aviation industry is another application that is increasingly using LCoS for high illuminated displays. Surging investments in the aviation industry are also expected to favor the LCoS display market.

January 2018 – Continuing to exceed the demands of professional projection applications across a wide range of industries, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a worldwide leader in digital imaging solutions, had expanded its award-winning REALiS LCOS projector lineup. The REALiS WUX5800Z, WUX6600Z, and WUX7000Z Laser Projectors and the REALiS WUX5800, WUX6700, and WUX7500 Lamp Projectors were launched which offers users WUXGA (1920 x 1200) high resolution, high brightness ranging from 5800-7500 Lumens, and versatile connectivity, including HDMI and DisplayPort terminals, all in an enhanced, durable as well as compact body.

