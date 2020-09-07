Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market Future Innovation Strategies 2028

Global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market: Overview

Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) have risen in popularity for DNA amplification. Biologists, clinicians, and researchers have utilized this isothermal amplification method for its marked specificity and selectivity. The loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) market is evolving on the back of growing demands for DNA amplification methods of high-throughput screening in a range of applications, such as for identifying pathogens in food products.

Over the years, the use has proliferated in the detection of foodborne pathogens. Additionally, growing application of LAMP in detecting waterborne pathogens has boosted prospects of the LAMP market. Further, researchers in various parts of the world have unleashed the LAMP technique for pathogenic microorganism detection. LAMP also held considerable potential in diagnosis of pulmonary tuberculosis or TB. Continuous advances made in biotechnologies have helped drive key strides of the loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) market.

Key instruments used in the loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) market are incubation systems, turbidimeter, agarose gel electrophoresis, and fluorescence measuring systems. Various kits and reagents include DNA polymerase, primer mix, and dyes.

Global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market: Key Drivers

The application of loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) has grown considerably in amplicon detection over the past few years, both during end-point assay and in real-time detection. Advances made in multiple primers used in LAMP are boosting the market. Growing preference over conventional real-time PCR techniques is catalyzing the prospects of the LAMP market. The preference is due to the fact that LAMP does away with the need of special equipment, unlike PCR. A part of the drive for the LAMP market has also come from the proliferating use of various isothermal amplification technologies.

Advancements made in microfluidics have enabled researchers to design and test novel LAMP techniques, opening new avenues in the LAMP market. This has found great potential in detecting foodborne pathogens. Progress in this regard has been catalyzed by the mounting concern of foodborne disease a major public health threat world over. This has mandated the use of amplification techniques that can bear results in very less time, thus boosting the prospects of the LAMP market. Additionally, it is imperative that detection can be accomplished without the use of many specialized equipment. A recent case in point is the use of LAMP in detecting salmonella spp. in food samples.

Global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market: Notable Developments

Over the past few years, the loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) market has benefitted from a growing body of research that seeks to expand its use in new clinical areas for detecting infections. A team of researchers from the University of Queensland (UQ) and QUT have collaborated on developing and validating a LAMP test for preventing disease caused to koalas by chlamydia. Chlamydia infection can be fatal to the species if not treated in time. This has boosted the popularity of quick-turnaround diagnostic test, thereby underpinning the high potential in the LAMP market. The test was done previously by PCR. But its high cost and limitations in point-of-care settings made it impracticable. This opened opportunity for LAMP technique to show its potential.

Growing numbers of key players in the LAMP market are entering into collaborations with research institutes and distribution agreements to develop novel techniques. Additionally, they are expanding their product portfolio in various geographic regions. They are also unveiling products that can be used both for research and clinical applications. Some of the well-entrenched players in the LAMP market are QIAGEN N.V., Merck KGaA, HiberGene Diagnostics, Jena Bioscience GmbH, and Eiken Chemcial Co., Ltd.

Global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market: Regional Assessment

The various regions in the LAMP market could be North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Oceania, and Asia. Of these, North America have witnessed large strides in the uptake of LAMP in various diagnostic applications. Also, the regional market has been witnessed numerous new avenues owing to research and development activities by top players.

