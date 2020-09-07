Lung Cancer Screening Market 2020-2026: Global Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

The global lung cancer screening market is set to witness a robust growth period on account of the rising prevalence of lung cancer across the globe. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) states that lung cancer is the leading type of cancer, causing 1.8 million deaths in 2018. A study published in the World Cancer Research Journal reveals that by 2040, the number of people affected by lung cancer will increase to 3,610,896, with the incidence rate being greater in men than women. This trend is expected to continue in the foreseeable future as pollution levels rise, especially in developing countries. Higher pollution levels would cause greater emission of toxins, thereby fuelling the global lung cancer screening market growth during the forecast period.

Rapidly Rising Pollution Levels to Boost the Market

Industries and vehicles emit toxic gases such as carbon monoxide and particulate matter which have been classified as carcinogenic by the IARC. Carbon emitted from coal burning is also known to cause cancer. Therefore, rising pollution levels, especially in developing nations, represents excellent sales opportunities for lung cancer screening technologies, fuelling the global lung cancer screening market revenue.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

AstraZeneca

Hoffmann-Le Roche Ltd

Jansenn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Abbott

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Key Features of Lung Cancer Screening Market Report:

Overview, Industry Life Cycle Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, Constraints, SWOT Analysis, Forecast Analysis

Competitive Landscapes: Market Share, Product Portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Market attractiveness and Associated Growth Opportunities

Strategic Growth Opportunities for the Existing and New Players

Key Success Factors

Segmentation of the Global Lung Cancer Screening Market:

By Cancer Type

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Small Cell Lung Cancer

Others

By Diagnosis Type

Low-Dose Spiral CT Scan

Chest X-Ray

Sputum Cytology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Oncology Clinics

Diagnostics Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

