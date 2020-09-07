Major Advancements in Weight Loss And Obesity Management Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 And Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

A recent market study published by the company – “Weight Loss and Obesity Management: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028,” consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. By conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the weight loss and obesity management market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
The report features unique and salient factors that may have a huge impact on the development of the weight loss and obesity management market during the forecast period. It can help the players to modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in the weight loss and obesity management in the upcoming years. The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the weight loss and obesity management market in the most comprehensive way for better understanding of the readers.
Get Free Research PDF Of The Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2274120
Chapter 1 – Executive Summary
The report commences with the executive summary of the weight loss and obesity management market, which includes the summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the weight loss and obesity management market.
Chapter 2 – Market Overview
Readers can find detailed taxonomy and the definition of the weight loss and obesity management market in this chapter, which helps understand the basic information about the weight loss and obesity management. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the weight loss and obesity management market report.
Chapter 3 – Key Success Factors
This chapter highlights the key success factors of the weight loss and obesity management market report, which include regulatory scenario for medical devices and drugs, pipeline assessment of drugs for obesity, potential of anti-obesity drugs in the market, entry strategies, white space analysis, and list of key manufacturers. The key regulations section of this chapter highlights the FDA and EMA regulatory processes for the approval of drugs and devices.
Chapter 4 – Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market – Pricing Analysis
This section highlights the average price of laser assisted liposuction devices, radio frequency assisted liposuction devices, ultrasound assisted liposuction devices, bariatric stapling devices, gastric band, gastric balloon systems, gastric emptying systems, and gastric electrical stimulation systems in the different region throughout the globe. The pricing benchmark for manufacturer level pricing and distributor level pricing is analysed in this section.
Chapter 5 – Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast, 2018-2028
This section explain the global market value analysis and forecast for the weight loss and obesity management market between the forecast periods of 2013-2028 is highlights in this section.
Chapter 6 – Market Background
This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the weight loss and obesity management market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the weight loss and obesity management market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the weight loss and obesity management market, which include the drivers, restraints and trends. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the weight loss and obesity management market.
Chapter 7 – Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028, By Product Type
Based on the product type, the weight loss and obesity management market is segmented into drugs and devices. The drugs segment is further segmented into GLP-1 receptor agonists, lipase inhibitors, serotonin receptor agonist, combination drug, and others. The devices segment is further segmented into liposuction devices, bariatric stapling devices, gastric band, gastric balloon systems, gastric emptying systems, and gastric electrical stimulation systems. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the weight loss and obesity management market and market attractive analysis based on the type of products.
Chapter 8 – Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028, By Distribution Sales
Based on the distribution sales, the weight loss and obesity management market is segmented into institutional sales and retail sales. Intuitional sales is further segmented into Hospitals, Weightloss Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers. Retail sales is segmented into retail pharmacies, drug stores, and online sales. In this chapter, the readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the weight loss and obesity management market and market attractive analysis based on distribution sales.
Chapter 9 – Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028, By Region
This chapter explains how the weight loss and obesity management market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and emerging countries.
Chapter 10 – North America Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028
This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America weight loss and obesity management market along with a country-wise assessment including the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find market growth based on product type, distribution sales, and country for the weight loss and obesity management market in North America.
Chapter 11 – Latin America Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028
This chapter contains a snapshot of the Latin America weight loss and obesity management market. It includes the growth prospects of the weight loss and obesity management market in the leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of the Latin America region.
Enquiry For Discount Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2274120
Chapter 12 – Europe Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028
The important growth prospects of the weight loss and obesity management market based on its product type, and distribution sales in several European countries, such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy Spain, Russia and the rest of Europe, is included in this chapter.
Chapter 13 – South Asia Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028
India, Indonesia, Thailand , Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia weight loss and obesity management market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia weight loss and obesity management market during the period 2018-2028.
Chapter 14 – East Asia Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028
This chapter highlights the growth of the weight loss and obesity management market in the East Asia by focusing on China, Japan and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the weight loss and obesity management market in East Asia.
Chapter 15 – Oceania Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028
Readers can find important factors that can significantly impact the growth of the weight loss and obesity management market in Australia and New Zealand during the forecast period based on the market segmentation.
Chapter 16 – Middle East and Africa Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028
This chapter provides information about the growth of the weight loss and obesity management market in the major countries of the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, Turkey and South Africa, during the period 2018-2028.
Chapter 17 – Emerging Countries Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028
Readers can find important factors that can significantly impact the growth of the weight loss and obesity management market in emerging countries like China, India, and Brazil during the forecast period based on the market segmentation.
Chapter 18 – Competition Landscape
In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading manufacturers in the weight loss and obesity management market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the players featured in the weight loss and obesity management market report are Novo Nordisk A/S, GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Allergan Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Medtronic plc., Vivus Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., ReShape Lifesciences, Inc, Obalon Therapeutics, Aspire Bariatrics, Allurion Technologies Inc., Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Beijing Noble Laser Technology Co., Ltd, and others.
Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms
This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.
Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms
This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions and important qualitative information & quantitative information about the weight loss and obesity management market.
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand Side Trends
1.3. Supply Side Trends
1.4. Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations
3. Key Success Factors
3.1. Regulatory Scenario
3.2. Pipeline Assessment
3.3. Potential of Anti-Obesity Drugs In The Market
3.4. Key Market Entry Strategies
3.5. White Space Analysis
4. Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market – Pricing Analysis
4.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Product Type
4.2. Pricing Break-up
4.2.1. Manufacturer Level Pricing
4.2.2. Distributor Level Pricing
4.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark
5. Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast, 2018-2028
5.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2013-2017
5.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2018-2028
5.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
5.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
6. Market Background
6.1. Macro-Economic Factors
6.1.1. Increasing Investments Towards Obesity Treatment
6.1.2. Global Increase In Healthcare Spending
6.1.3. Shift Towards A Value-Based Healthcare Model
6.2. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact
6.2.1. New/Approved Product Launches
6.2.2. Treatment Rate
6.2.3. Prevalence of Obesity
6.2.4. Technological Advancements
6.2.5. Acceptance of Drugs by Prescribers
6.2.6. Reimbursement Policies
6.2.7. Product Penetration Rate Across End Users
6.2.8. Adoption Rate among Patients
6.2.9. Product Penetration across Regions
6.2.10. Penetration of Product in Different Distribution Channel
6.3. Value Chain
6.4. Market Dynamics
6.4.1. Drivers
6.4.2. Restraints
6.4.3. Opportunity Analysis
7. Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction / Key Findings
7.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Product Type, 2013 – 2017
7.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2018 – 2028
7.3.1. Devices
7.3.1.1. Liposuction Device
7.3.1.1.1. Laser Assisted Liposuction Devices
7.3.1.1.2. Radio Frequency Assisted Liposuction Devices
7.3.1.1.3. Ultrasound Assisted Liposuction Devices
7.3.1.2. Bariatric Stapling Devices
7.3.1.3. Gastric Band
7.3.1.4. Gastric Balloon Systems
7.3.1.5. Gastric Emptying Systems
7.3.1.6. Gastric Electrical Stimulation Systems
7.3.2. Drugs
7.3.2.1. GLP-1 receptor agonists
7.3.2.2. Lipase Inhibitors
7.3.2.3. Serotonin Receptor Agonist
7.3.2.4. Combination Drug
7.3.2.5. Others
7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type
8. Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028, by Distribution Sales
8.1. Introduction / Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Distribution Sales, 2013 – 2017
8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Distribution Sales, 2018 – 2028
8.3.1. Institutional Sales
8.3.1.1. Hospitals
8.3.1.2. Weightloss Clinics
8.3.1.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers
8.3.2. Retail Sales
8.3.2.1. Retail Pharmacies
8.3.2.2. Drug Stores
8.3.2.3. Online Sales
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Distribution Sales
9. Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028, by Region
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2013 – 2017
9.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2018 – 2028
9.3.1. North America
9.3.2. Latin America
9.3.3. Europe
9.3.4. Middle East and Africa (MEA)
9.3.5. East Asia
9.3.6. South Asia
9.3.7. Oceania
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region
10. North America Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2013 – 2017
10.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2018 – 2028
10.3.1. By Country
10.3.1.1. U.S.
10.3.1.2. Canada
10.3.2. By Product Type
10.3.3. By Distribution Sales
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis
10.4.1. By Country
10.4.2. By Product Type
10.4.3. By Distribution Sales
10.5. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis
11. Latin America Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2013 – 2017
11.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2018 – 2028
11.3.1. By Country
11.3.1.1. Brazil
11.3.1.2. Mexico
11.3.1.3. Rest of Latin America
11.3.2. By Product Type
11.3.3. By Distribution Sales
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis
11.4.1. By Country
11.4.2. By Product Type
11.4.3. By Distribution Sales
11.5. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis
12. Europe Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2013 – 2017
12.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2018 – 2028
12.3.1. By Country
12.3.1.1. Germany
12.3.1.2. Italy
12.3.1.3. France
12.3.1.4. U.K.
12.3.1.5. Spain
12.3.1.6. Russia
12.3.1.7. Rest of Europe
12.3.2. By Product Type
12.3.3. By Distribution Sales
12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis
12.4.1. By Country
12.4.2. By Product Type
12.4.3. By Distribution Sales
12.5. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis
13. South Asia Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2013 – 2017
13.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2018 – 2028
13.3.1. By Country
13.3.1.1. India
13.3.1.2. Thailand
13.3.1.3. Indonesia
13.3.1.4. Malaysia
13.3.1.5. Rest of South Asia
13.3.2. By Product Type
13.3.3. By Distribution Sales
13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis
13.4.1. By Country
13.4.2. By Product Type
13.4.3. By Distribution Sales
13.5. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis
14. East Asia Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2013 – 2017
14.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2018 – 2028
14.3.1. By Country
14.3.1.1. China
14.3.1.2. Japan
14.3.1.3. South Korea
14.3.2. By Product Type
14.3.3. By Distribution Sales
14.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis
14.4.1. By Country
14.4.2. By Product Type
14.4.3. By Distribution Sales
14.5. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis
15. Oceania Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2013 – 2017
15.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2018 – 2028
15.3.1. By Country
15.3.1.1. Australia
15.3.1.2. New Zealand
15.3.2. By Product Type
15.3.3. By Distribution Sales
15.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis
15.4.1. By Country
15.4.2. By Product Type
15.4.3. By Distribution Sales
15.5. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis
16. Middle East and Africa Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2013 – 2017
16.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2018 – 2028
16.3.1. By Country
16.3.1.1. GCC Countries
16.3.1.2. Turkey
16.3.1.3. South Africa
16.3.1.4. Rest of Middle East and Africa
16.3.2. By Product Type
16.3.3. By Distribution Sales
16.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis
16.4.1. By Country
16.4.2. By Product Type
16.4.3. By Distribution Sales
16.5. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis
17. Emerging Countries Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028
17.1. Introduction
17.1.1. Market Value Proportion Analysis, By Key Countries
17.1.2. Global Vs. Country Growth Comparison
17.2. China Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis
17.2.1. Introduction
17.2.2. Market Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
17.2.3. Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy
17.2.3.1. By Product Type
17.2.3.2. By Distribution Sales
17.2.4. China Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market – Competition Landscape
17.3. India Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis
17.3.1. Introduction
17.3.2. Market Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
17.3.3. Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy
17.3.3.1. By Product Type
17.3.3.2. By Distribution Sales
17.3.4. India Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market – Competition Landscape
17.4. Brazil Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis
17.4.1. Introduction
17.4.2. Market Value Proportion Analysis by Market Taxonomy
17.4.3. Market and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Market Taxonomy
17.4.3.1. By Product Type
17.4.3.2. By Distribution Sales
17.4.4. Mexico Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market – Competition Landscape
18. Market Structure Analysis
18.1. Brand Share Analysis of Top Players
19. Competition Analysis
19.1. Competition Dashboard
19.2. Competition Benchmarking
19.3. Competition Deep Dive
19.3.1. Novo Nordisk A/S
19.3.1.1. Overview
19.3.1.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
19.3.1.4. Sales Footprint
19.3.1.5. Strategy Overview
19.3.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy
19.3.1.5.2. Product Strategy
19.3.1.5.3. Channel Strategy
19.3.2. GlaxoSmithKline plc.
19.3.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
19.3.4. Allergan Plc
19.3.5. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc
19.3.6. Medtronic plc.
19.3.7. Vivus Inc.
19.3.8. Eisai Co., Ltd.
19.3.9. ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.
19.3.10. Obalon Therapeutics
19.3.11. Aspire Bariatrics
19.3.12. Allurion Technologies Inc.
19.3.13. Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
19.3.14. Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH
19.3.15. Beijing Noble Laser Technology Co., Ltd
20. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
21. Research Methodology
Inquire More About This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2274120
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Rohit Bhisey,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/