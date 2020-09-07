Medical Electrodes Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2024

Global “Medical Electrodes Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Medical Electrodes in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Medical Electrodes Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Medical Electrodes Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Medical Electrodes Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Medical Electrodes Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Medical Electrodes including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Medical Electrodes Market:-

3M

Ambu A/S

Cognionics Inc.

CONMED Corporation

CooperSurgical Inc.

Dymedix

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Medtronic Plc

Natus Medical Incorporated

and Nihon Kohden Corporation

The Global Medical Electrodes market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The medical electrodes market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023). With the rising number of surgeries being performed in hospitals worldwide, the demand for vascular access devices is rising, to enable easy access to the bloodstream through hollow and flexible tubes of latex or silicone. The well-established healthcare infrastructure with the high adoption rate of new technologies and strong presence of medical devices industry help to maintain the largest market share for North America.

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiology and Neurological Diseases

The increasing use of medical electrodes in the diagnosis of cardiological and neurophysiological disorders is one of the primary factors for the rise of growth of the medical electrodes market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases are a primary cause of death globally. In 2015, an estimated 17.7 million people died from CVDs, with an estimated 7.4 million due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million due to stroke. Neurological diseases are also one of the major causes of disability and death globally. Some of the major diseases that need medical electrodes are Parkinson’s Disease (PD), Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), fibromyalgia, heart disorders, brain disorders, circulatory disturbances, gout, and body ache. This leads to increased rates of hospitalization, leading to the growing demand for medical electrodes.

Other factors driving this market are increasing investments in technological advancements by biopharmaceutical companies, increased focus towards minimally invasive surgeries, and rising preference of home and ambulatory services.

Biocompatibility Issues with Medical Electrodes

The issues related to biocompatibility with medical electrodes are one of the primary factors restricting the growth of this market. Because they are in direct contact with the body, biocompatibility is an important factor for making lead insulations and hard materials used for marking the lead electrodes and conductors. All materials for lead insulations induce an inflammatory or immune response, which can cause fibrosis and thrombosis or may predispose to bacterial colonization. Other factors impeding this market are stringent regulations related to medical electrodes.

Asia-Pacific to Grow at a High Rate

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow during the forecast period and should provide huge investment opportunities for the medical electrode companies in countries such as India, China, and South Korea. The high rate of economic growth in recent years, with diversified population and large patient pool, drives this market. Further, increasing healthcare facilities with large involvement of private sector companies would help in the expansion and reach of multinational companies through collaborations in the forecast period. On the other hand, the North American region is expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period due to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure, healthcare facilities, and high adoption of new technologies.

The global Medical Electrodes market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Medical Electrodes Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Medical Electrodes Market:

March 2018 – American Diversified Holdings Corporation reached an agreement to acquire Brazos Biomedical, LLC, a biomedical device development company.

March 2018 – American Diversified Holdings Corporation reached an agreement to acquire Brazos Biomedical, LLC, a biomedical device development company.

January 2018 – DJO Global Inc. to pay USD 7.62 million for settling the allegations it submitted for nerve-stimulating electrodes to Tricare, which is a government health benefit program for military personnel.

