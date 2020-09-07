New report published by Data Bridge Market Research Which offers insights on the “Global Methanol Market”. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, restraints, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario, and technological growth. A thorough analysis of these elements has been accepted for defining the future growth prospects of the Global Methanol Market. This research report helps provide insights into innovations, opportunities and new development in the Methanol and its connected industries. It includes vital trends and dynamics of the market at regional level for the given forecast period. “Methanol“ is a practice that helps organizations to improve performance by analyzing existing organizations’ problems and developing improvement plans. Organizations can leverage the services of management consultants for a variety of reasons, including external (and perhaps objective) advice and access to consultant expertise.

Global Methanol Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 83.30 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 130.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.79% forecast to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to overall growth of the automotive industry globally.

Competitive Analysis of Major Players

Clariant,

Coogee,

BASF

Atlantic Methanol

Methanex Corporation

China XLX Fertilizer

Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS),

Valero Marketing and Supply Company,

Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited,

BP p.l.c.,

Enerkem,

GNFC Limited,

Haldor Topsoe A/S,

Oberon Fuels,

OCI NV are few of the major competitors currently present in the market

Segmentation: Global Methanol Market

By Feedstock Type

Natural Gas,

Coal, Others

By Derivatives

Formaldehyde,

Acetic Acid,

MTBE,

MMA,

Gasoline Blending,

Biodiesel,

DME,

TAME,

DMT,

MTO/MTP, Others

By End-Use Industry

Construction,

Automotive,

Electrical & Electronics,

Pharmaceuticals,

Packaging,

Paints & Coatings,

Agriculture, Others

By Geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

The Growth in the methanol market in the historic period resulted from low natural gas prices, developing economies, increased demand for vehicles, and low interest environment. Factor that negatively affected growth in the historic period was safety concerns. Going forward, economic growth and increasing end use applications of methanol will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are interest rate increases, and reduction in free trade.

In January 2019, SABIC announced that they had agreed with South Louisiana Methanol for the establishment and development of a chemical plant situated in the United States. This decision comes after a significant rise in the demand for shale gas production from the region.

In December 2018, SABIC announced that they had increased their share in the Arrazi Methanol Company after they had purchased 50% stake from Japan Saudi Arabia Methanol Company for USD 150 million. This expansion will significantly increase the production capacity of SABIC for methanol.

Some of the major objectives of this report:

1.To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Market.

2.To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

3.To provide historical and forecast revenue of the Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

4.Country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

5.To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

6.To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

7.Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Market

