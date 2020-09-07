Methyl Mercaptan Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application 2026

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry. The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry.

In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/10960

The chemical industry is focused to keep the business operations running along with ensuring the labor safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To recover the losses created by the decline in demand for various products, the companies are capitalizing on the escalating demand for products such as disinfectants and personal protective equipment. Many leading players in the chemical industry have expanded their business to enter into the production of safety products. Companies are resorting to advanced technologies in production to reduce the dependence on work-force.

They are increasingly adopting advanced digital capabilities to integrate supply chain and logistics to ensure the effective delivery of products. The industry heads are seeking the real-time situation of their supply chains to identify potential weaknesses, especially in terms of geography, and strengthen it. The financial disclosures are being extended beyond the usual financial statements to deal with the risks that have aroused amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Methyl mercaptan also called as methanethiol is colorless gas having rotten cabbage like putrid smell. It has chemical formula CH4S and is synthesized by reacting methanol and hydrogen sulfide gas. Methyl mercaptan is naturally occurring substance which is found in bodies of humans and animals and also in the plant tissues. Methyl Mercaptan (Methanethiol) is released from the decaying organic matter and thus found in natural gas, crude oil and some coal tar deposits. Methyl mercaptan (methanethiol) is used in pesticides, jet fuel additive, in the plastic industry and most importantly it is used as the intermediate in the synthesis of methionine (an amino acid), extensively used food supplement in poultry industry. The other uses of methyl mercaptan is as fungicide and as a catalyst for various reactions. Methyl mercaptan is a flammable liquid which causes eye irritation, headaches and nausea. Facility workers are well trained for the safe handling of the product.

The market demand for the methyl mercaptan is growing due to its application in the poultry and animal feed. The growing food demand for the rising population is the key driver for the global rise in methyl mercaptan market. The other demand growth driver for methyl mercaptan is due to its versatile end use applications like in pesticide and fungicide industries, applications in mining operations for communication, jet fuel additives etc. Methyl mercaptan is flammable and hazardous gas. The continuous exposure to it causes severe health hazards. Some big firms had to shut down their manufacturing units owing to the severe life damages caused at the facility. Many consumers prefer organically grown food supplies rather than the ones which are grown using the synthetic additives causing the restraints for the methyl mercaptan market demand.

The global market for methyl mercaptan is segmented based on the source, functionality, end use industries and region. Based on the source it is segmented as the methyl mercaptan obtained from natural sources and by synthetic method. Global market for methyl mercaptan on the basis of functionality is segmented into fungicide & pesticide, intermediates, fuel additives, catalysts and others (polymers etc.). Based on the application industries the global market for the methyl mercaptan is segmented into four categories, chemical, food (as feed stock for the animals and poultry), mining industry and others). The chemical application segment is further sub categorized as agro industry, petrochemicals, polymer industry and others. Region wise the global market for methyl mercaptan is segmented into seven key regions which are North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Mexico. Brazil),Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg),Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia),Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand),Japan ,Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa).

The global mar

For Report Table of Content (TOC)@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/10960

ket for methyl mercaptan is expected show single digit CAGR in upcoming years. North America being the leading market region for methyl mercaptan is expected to show substantial growth in future due to food demand and expected growth in different application industries. Asia pacific is second highest growing market for methyl mercaptan owing to the high population and their demand for food. Apart from china and India south Asian countries in this region are expected to show single digit CAGR in the methyl mercaptan market. The mid-east countries are also expected to show the growth in methyl mercaptan market which are having many oil and gas production facilities.

The key players in the production of methyl mercaptan face many hurdles owing to the safety measures required for the manufacturing process. The growing market demand for poultry feed and emerging markets like Asia pacific are some of the reasons because of which many key market players are extending their manufacturing capacities. These global key players are also taking deliberate cautious majors for safety to avoid possible hazards at the manufacturing facilities. The global key players are

Arkema (France)

DuPont (US)

Chevron Phillips (US)

Wuji Zhongxian (China)

Evonik Industries (Germany) and others.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/10960

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751

E-mail id- [email protected]

Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com