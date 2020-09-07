Multiplex Molecular Diagnostics Market Industry Outlook Size, Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress and forecast 2020-2030

This upcoming report on the multiplex molecular diagnostics market provides an in-depth analysis of the current market situation. The report covers components like competitive landscape, key players, regional analysis, and ongoing trends. The report also offers thorough research on how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the multiplex molecular diagnostics market. The segmental study enables an individual to thoroughly understand the different aspects of the multiplex molecular diagnostics market systematically.

The multiplex molecular diagnostics market may observe a paradigm shift in the growth rate across the forecast period of 2020-2030 due to the growing threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The need for effective testing to contain the spread of COVID-19 is on top priority across the globe. Various researchers, scientists, and pharma companies are coming up with novel testing methods for rapid diagnosis. The multiplex molecular diagnostics system is one of them. Therefore, the multiplex molecular diagnostics market may bring extensive growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Global Multiplex Molecular Diagnostics Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The novel coronavirus pandemic has brought immense loss to the humankind across the globe. To tackle the growing transmission of COVID-19, rapid testing measures are necessary. The growing influence of RT-PCR testing kits as the gold standard of testing has invoked tremendous demand from various countries. This aspect may prompt the multiplex molecular diagnostics market manufacturers to increase their production capacity.

Many new players are also entering in the multiplex molecular diagnostics market to meet the demand of diagnostic kits around the world. This development may further elevate the competition across the multiplex molecular diagnostics market. Speedy authorizations by regulatory bodies like the FDA are also proving to be of great help for increasing the growth rate of the multiplex molecular diagnostics market.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has resulted in enhanced research and development activities for creating cost-effective and precise testing kits. For instance, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi recently created Corosure, a low-cost RT-PCR testing kit with the base price of ?399 (~US$ 5). The development of such affordable RT-PCR testing kits may bring an increase in demand for the testing kits greatly.

Novel technological developments are also bringing considerable momentum for increasing the growth rate of the multiplex molecular diagnostics market. For instance, Bosch Healthcare Solutions developed one of the world’s first multiplex molecular diagnostics tests for the Vivalytic platform that can perform the dual function of COVID-19 detection as well as distinguish it from more than 8 respiratory infections. This product can help in the differentiation of patients and will eliminate unnecessary confusion.

Sherlock biosciences and Binx Health recently announced a partnership for developing the world’s first rapid point-of-care diagnostic test for COVID-19 based on CRISPR technology

SpeeDx and Roche have partnered to expand access to antibiotic resistance tests

Contextual Genomics and Lab Genomics recently declared a partnership to provide cutting-edge liquid biopsy cancer testing

