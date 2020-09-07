Oilfield Communications Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Insights by Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen till 2024

Global “Oilfield Communications Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Oilfield Communications in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Oilfield Communications Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Oilfield Communications Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.
Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.
List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Oilfield Communications Market:-
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
- Siemens AG
- Speedcast International Limited
- ABB Ltd
- Commscope
- Inc.
- Inmarsat PLC
- Tait Communications
- Baker Hughes Incorporated
- Alcatel-Lucent S.A.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd
- Rad Data Communications
- Inc.
- Rignet
- Inc.
- Hughes Network Systems LLC
- Airspan Networks
- Inc.
- Commtel Networks Pvt. Ltd
The Global Oilfield Communications market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
The global oilfield communications market was valued at USD 2.85 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 4.21 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.72% over the forecast period (2018-2023). The market is segmented by solution into M2M communication, asset performance communication, unified communication, VoIP, video conferencing, pipeline scada, fleet management communication, oilfield to control center data communication, and Wi-Fi hotspot type of solutions. The market is also segmented by communication network, field site, and region.
Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Services is the Major Driver for the Market
With growing adoption of cloud-based services, oil companies are compelled to use oil field communication. This keeps their offshore sites connected with the inshore site about production stats, which helps in better supply chain management. The smooth flow of materials is very important for oil companies as their profitability is highly dependent upon the turnover and downtime needs to be avoided.
Microwave Communication Network is expected to Grow Fastest in the Forecast Period
Microwave transmission equipment can be used for various communication applications such as cellular, radio telecommunication, broadband, satellite, radar, and navigation. The reducing profit margins from mobile networks have induced mobile network operators (MNOs) to focus more on generating their revenue from data rather than voice to increase their profitability. There is an increasing demand for data, and this will compel MNOs to upgrade their infrastructure. Upgrading the transport network includes cost of equipment and services and requires at least 30% of the overall project cost. This high cost is mainly due to the high price of equipment for the optical transport-based network. Whereas, deploying a microwave network costs less than the deployment of the fiber network. Microwave deployment allows fast go-to-market reach and has a much lesser footprint than the fiber network.
North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Oilfield Communications Market During the Forecast Period
North America is the pioneer in this market and is expected to grow at a highest rate as it is the largest oil and gas producer, with companies seeking advanced digital communication solutions for their onshore and offshore field operations. Many oil producing companies are headquartered in the United States. Most of the companies pilot new services in the country before global launches and deployment. Fast adoption of new technology in this country and growing focus on global communication is pushing the market forward.
The global Oilfield Communications market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.
Key Developments in the Oilfield Communications Market:

Finally, the report Global Oilfield Communications Market 2020 describes the Oilfield Communications industry expansion game plan, the Oilfield Communications industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.
