Pesticide Adjuvant Market – Global Industry Report, 2027

Pesticide Adjuvant Market: Introduction

Adjuvants can be defined as a materials added to the spray solutions to improvise the performance of pesticides. It is added to the pesticide products to improve the products’ performance.

Adjuvants are either included in the formulations of pesticide products or added to a pesticide mixture before it is mixed in the tank. Adjuvant helps improve the ability of the active ingredient in a spray solution to target, protect, and penetrate the target organism. A key advantage of the pesticide adjuvant is to improve the physical qualities of pesticides such as solubility, adsorption, and volatility.

Adjuvants are used in pesticide spray solutions as: wetting agents, penetrants, spreaders, co-solvents, deposit builders and stabilizing agents.

Key Drivers of Pesticide Adjuvant Market

Rising demand for food, reduction of agricultural land and necessity to increase agricultural productivity across the globe is fueling the demand for crop protection products.

Increase in demand for crop protection products across the globe is anticipated to drive the demand for pesticide adjuvant, as it helps increase crop yield and productivity. Increase in demand for pesticides has prompted manufacturers to develop specific targeted products.

Rising investment in the development of new products in the crop protection industry is a key factor that is projected to boost the global pesticide adjuvant market, in terms of revenue, in the near future.

Conventional pesticide adjuvants are synthesized from amines, sulfonates, and alkoxylates, organosilicones and their derivatives. Adjuvants contain toxins that are harmful for environment. Increasing regulations on the use of toxic pesticides has driven the shifted demand from chemical pesticide adjuvants to environment-friendly pesticide adjuvants. Leading players operating in the market are focused on the development of new bio-based products.

Surfactants & emulsifiers segment to offer lucrative opportunities

Based on product, the market can be classified into surfactants & emulsifiers, drift control agents, oil concentrates, compatibility agents, water conditioners, and other

The surfactants & emulsifiers segment is anticipated to lead the global pesticide adjuvant market, followed by drift control agents and oil concentrates segments.

Adjuvants are utilized as surfactants and are also termed as surface acting agents/wetter-spreaders. They helps spread droplets on the leaf so that the product is able to better penetrate through the leaf.

Insecticide segment to hold significant share of global pesticide adjuvant market

Based on application, the global pesticide adjuvant market can be segregated into insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, and others

The insecticides segment is anticipated to account for a prominent share of the global pesticide adjuvant market, followed by herbicide and fungicide segments

Rising prevalence of insects and pests on various type of crops drives the demand for insecticides and other pesticides, which offers considerable opportunities to the global pesticide adjuvant market.

Agriculture segment to hold prominent share of global pesticide adjuvant market

Based on end-use, the global pesticide adjuvant market can be split into agriculture, commercial, and consumer

The agriculture segment is estimated to expand rapidly and account for a notable share of the global pesticide adjuvant market during the forecast period

Rise in demand for pesticides in the agriculture sector to increase food production is a key factor driving the agriculture segment of the global pesticide adjuvant market

North America to hold notable share of global pesticide adjuvant market

In terms of region, the global pesticide adjuvant market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is estimated to account for a prominent share of the global pesticide adjuvant market, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The U.S. leads the regional market in terms of volume.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. China is a prominent producer and consumer of pesticides in Asia Pacific.

Key Players in Market

The global pesticide adjuvant market was fragmented in 2018, owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers. Manufacturers are focused on consolidation of their share in the global market by adoption of various business strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and expansion.

Key players operating in the global pesticide adjuvant market include:

Solvay

BASF

Akzo Nobel

Clariant International

Crodo International

Dow Chemical

Evonik

Helena Chemical

Huntsman

Land O’Lakes

Lonza

Global Pesticide Adjuvant Market: Research Scope

Global Pesticide Adjuvant Market, by Product

Surfactants & emulsifiers

Drift control agents

Oil concentrates

Compatibility agents

Water conditioners

Other

Global Pesticide Adjuvant Market, by Application

Insecticides

Fungicides

Herbicides

Others

Global Pesticide Adjuvant Market, by End-use

Agriculture

Commercial

Consumer

