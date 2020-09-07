Positive Material Identification Market: Year 2020-2027 and its detail analysis by focusing on top key players like OLYMPUS CORPORATION, Applus+, Bruker, Element Materials Technology, Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science

The positive material identification (PMI) is a term that performs identification and analysis of materials through different non-destructive methods to confirm that the intended materials are the actual materials used. The positive material identification is capable of determining the metallic alloy composition of materials. Additionally, it is a well-established procedure that can either be performed in the laboratory or on the field using handheld devices.

What is the Dynamics of Positive Material Identification Market?

The positive material identification market is mainly driven by the oil and gas industry. However, the lack of skilled personnel for handling these equipment’s and high cost associated with PMI equipment are some of the factors which may restrain the growth of positive material handling market. Moreover, the preference to outsource PMI testing and inspection services to third-party service and the growing number of large-scale infrastructure projects globally, are anticipated to provide new opportunities for the positive material identification market.

What is the SCOPE of Positive Material Identification Market?

The “Global Positive Material Identification Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the positive material identification market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of positive material identification market with detailed market segmentation by offering, technique, form factor, industry vertical. The global positive material identification market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading positive material identification market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the positive material identification market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global positive material identification market is segmented on the basis of offering, technique, form factor, industry vertical. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented as equipment, services. On the basis of technique, the market is segmented as X-ray fluorescence (XRF), optical emission spectrometry (OES). On the basis of form factor, the market is segmented as portable analyzers, benchtop analyzers. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as oil & gas, metals & heavy machinery, aerospace & defense, automotive, infrastructure, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Positive Material Identification Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global positive material identification market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The positive material identification market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

