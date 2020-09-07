Power Assist Wheelchair Market: Current Business Trends & Growth Opportunities 2020-2026

The global power assist wheelchair market size is set to gain impetus from the increasing geriatric population. As per a report by the National Institutes of Health, in 2016, around 617 million people worldwide were aged between 65 years and above. However, it is expected to jump up to 1.6 billion by 2050. Additionally, these types of wheelchairs are used by the disabled populaces and those with lower muscle strength on account of grave injuries or chronic illnesses. Nowadays, they are equipped with several unique features, such as adjustable seats with soft pads, unlike manual wheelchairs. It would increase sales and affect the market positively.

Key Players Operating in The Power Assist Wheelchair Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Amylior Inc.

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

Magic Mobility Pty Ltd.

Karma Medical Products Co., LTD.

MERITS CO. LTD.

21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc.

Heartway Medical Products Co., Ltd.

Permobil AB

Invacare Corporation

CTM Chien TI Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Comfort Wheelchair

Electric Mobility Euro Ltd.

Other key market players

