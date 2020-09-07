Professional Analysis of How COVID-19 is Impacting the Drain Valve Market (2020-2025)

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Drain Valve industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Drain Valve and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has recently published a research report titled, [Global Drain Valve Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025] assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. The global Drain Valve market is expected to augment in the forecast period owing to various drivers and opportunities that lie in the ever-growing market. This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-Drain-Valve_p490822.html

The major players covered in Drain Valve are:

SMC

Grundfos

Bucher Hydraulics

Airmax Pneumatic Ltd

Gem Equipment Private Limited

Bradford White

Haws

CONBRACO INDUSTRIES

Camozzi Pneumatics Ltd

Haldex

Rain Bird

Toro

Haws Co.

Van Air Systems

RONA

neXgen

IMI plc

Tramec Sloan

Stahlbus

Lance Valves

Global Drain Valve Market: Drivers and Restraints

This section of the report assess various drivers, opportunities, and restrains that lie in the market. These drivers and restraints are determined by various factors such as region, key players, innovations, and others. The report will help readers determine the key drivers and solutions for restraints. It also highlights the possible opportunities. The drivers and restraints are identified by current trends and historic milestones achieved by the market. The chapter on drivers and restraints also offers an evaluation of the investments made in production innovation through the years. The changes in environmental perspective have also been factored in to understand their impact on the growth of the global Drain Valve market.

Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the global Drain Valve market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.

Global Drain Valve Market: Segment Analysis

The market has various segments such as applications, end users, and products. These help in determining the growth of a particular segment of a market. The readers can assess why a certain segment is performing better than the other and then make strategic investments. The type segment includes sales value for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025. The application segment includes sales by volume and consumption for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025.

Global Drain Valve Market: Regional Analysis

Different regions of the global market influence growth differently. Various factors such as economic growth, technological developments, government policies, availability of labor, and others are compared with each to determine which region will outperform other. The regions included in this report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Drain Valve Market: Competitive Landscape

Competitive landscape of a report determines the overall scenario of the market focusing on key players and their strategic moves. Readers can get an insight of how various key players are performing in the market and the scope for emerging players.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Drain Valve Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Drain Valve Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Steel Drain Valve

1.2.3 Brass Drain Valve

1.2.4 Plastic Drain Valve

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Drain Valve Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Marine

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Construction Machinery

1.3.6 Ordinary equipment

1.3.7 Agriculture

1.3.8 Residential

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Drain Valve Market

1.4.1 Global Drain Valve Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 SMC

2.1.1 SMC Details

2.1.2 SMC Major Business

2.1.3 SMC SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 SMC Product and Services

2.1.5 SMC Drain Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Grundfos

2.2.1 Grundfos Details

2.2.2 Grundfos Major Business

2.2.3 Grundfos SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Grundfos Product and Services

2.2.5 Grundfos Drain Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Bucher Hydraulics

2.3.1 Bucher Hydraulics Details

2.3.2 Bucher Hydraulics Major Business

2.3.3 Bucher Hydraulics SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Bucher Hydraulics Product and Services

2.3.5 Bucher Hydraulics Drain Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Airmax Pneumatic Ltd

2.4.1 Airmax Pneumatic Ltd Details

2.4.2 Airmax Pneumatic Ltd Major Business

2.4.3 Airmax Pneumatic Ltd SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Airmax Pneumatic Ltd Product and Services

2.4.5 Airmax Pneumatic Ltd Drain Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Gem Equipment Private Limited

2.5.1 Gem Equipment Private Limited Details

2.5.2 Gem Equipment Private Limited Major Business

2.5.3 Gem Equipment Private Limited SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Gem Equipment Private Limited Product and Services

2.5.5 Gem Equipment Private Limited Drain Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Bradford White

2.6.1 Bradford White Details

2.6.2 Bradford White Major Business

2.6.3 Bradford White Product and Services

2.6.4 Bradford White Drain Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Haws

2.7.1 Haws Details

2.7.2 Haws Major Business

2.7.3 Haws Product and Services

2.7.4 Haws Drain Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 CONBRACO INDUSTRIES

2.8.1 CONBRACO INDUSTRIES Details

2.8.2 CONBRACO INDUSTRIES Major Business

2.8.3 CONBRACO INDUSTRIES Product and Services

2.8.4 CONBRACO INDUSTRIES Drain Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Camozzi Pneumatics Ltd

2.9.1 Camozzi Pneumatics Ltd Details

2.9.2 Camozzi Pneumatics Ltd Major Business

2.9.3 Camozzi Pneumatics Ltd Product and Services

2.9.4 Camozzi Pneumatics Ltd Drain Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Haldex

2.10.1 Haldex Details

2.10.2 Haldex Major Business

2.10.3 Haldex Product and Services

2.10.4 Haldex Drain Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Rain Bird

2.11.1 Rain Bird Details

2.11.2 Rain Bird Major Business

2.11.3 Rain Bird Product and Services

2.11.4 Rain Bird Drain Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Toro

2.12.1 Toro Details

2.12.2 Toro Major Business

2.12.3 Toro Product and Services

2.12.4 Toro Drain Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Haws Co.

2.13.1 Haws Co. Details

2.13.2 Haws Co. Major Business

2.13.3 Haws Co. Product and Services

2.13.4 Haws Co. Drain Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Van Air Systems

2.14.1 Van Air Systems Details

2.14.2 Van Air Systems Major Business

2.14.3 Van Air Systems Product and Services

2.14.4 Van Air Systems Drain Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 RONA

2.15.1 RONA Details

2.15.2 RONA Major Business

2.15.3 RONA Product and Services

2.15.4 RONA Drain Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 neXgen

2.16.1 neXgen Details

2.16.2 neXgen Major Business

2.16.3 neXgen Product and Services

2.16.4 neXgen Drain Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 IMI plc

2.17.1 IMI plc Details

2.17.2 IMI plc Major Business

2.17.3 IMI plc Product and Services

2.17.4 IMI plc Drain Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Tramec Sloan

2.18.1 Tramec Sloan Details

2.18.2 Tramec Sloan Major Business

2.18.3 Tramec Sloan Product and Services

2.18.4 Tramec Sloan Drain Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Stahlbus

2.19.1 Stahlbus Details

2.19.2 Stahlbus Major Business

2.19.3 Stahlbus Product and Services

2.19.4 Stahlbus Drain Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Lance Valves

2.20.1 Lance Valves Details

2.20.2 Lance Valves Major Business

2.20.3 Lance Valves Product and Services

2.20.4 Lance Valves Drain Valve Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Drain Valve Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Drain Valve Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Drain Valve Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Drain Valve Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Drain Valve Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Drain Valve Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Drain Valve Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Drain Valve Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Drain Valve Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Drain Valve Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Drain Valve Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Drain Valve Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Drain Valve Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Drain Valve Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Drain Valve Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Drain Valve Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Drain Valve Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Drain Valve Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Drain Valve Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Drain Valve Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Drain Valve Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Drain Valve Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Drain Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Drain Valve Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Drain Valve Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Drain Valve Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Drain Valve Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Drain Valve Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Drain Valve Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Drain Valve Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Drain Valve Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Drain Valve Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Drain Valve Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Drain Valve Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Drain Valve Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Drain Valve Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Drain Valve Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Drain Valve Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Drain Valve Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Drain Valve Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Drain Valve Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Drain Valve Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Drain Valve Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG