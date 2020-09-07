The report aims to provide an overview of the Protein Supplement Market with detailed market segmentation by type, product, source, distribution channel, application, and geography. The global protein supplement market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading protein supplement market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the protein supplement market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Abbott Laboratories, AMCO Proteins, CytoSport, Inc., Glanbia plc, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., MusclePharm Corporation, Nature’s Bounty Co., NOW Foods, Quest Nutrition, LLC, Transparent Labs

Factors such as hectic lifestyle, an increasing population of working women, and the rising adoption of western food are anticipated to boost the overall protein supplements market growth. Over the past, there has been a rise in the number of health-conscious customers around the globe. A healthy lifestyle is becoming a normal way of life that majorly has concerns over obesity, food sensitivity, and people affected by diseases that continue to rise which further propels the growth of the market. The demand for protein supplements from the young population is increasing mainly in athletes as they provide various benefits such as lowering cholesterol, the building of muscles, increasing strength, fighting cancer, improving immunity, and lowering blood pressure. Other factors that drive the global protein powder market are the increasing standard of living of the middle-class population and the rise in the disposable income. However, fake claims and negative publicity of protein supplements are likely to hamper the expansion of the protein supplement market during the forecasted period.

Protein is a macronutrient essential for the human body to build muscle, repair tissue, and make enzymes and hormones. It is one of the building blocks of bone, muscle, and skin. Protein is found in foods such as red meat, poultry, fish, dairy, eggs, nuts, tofu, and legumes but is also available in a variety of formulated supplements drinks, bars, and powders. For some, protein supplements can be helpful as part of their overall nutrition plan. Protein is essential for muscle growth. Thus athletes and gym enthusiasts consume protein supplements.

The report analyzes factors affecting the protein supplement market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the protein supplement market in these regions.

