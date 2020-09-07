Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Current Demand, and Development Report

The global recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market is driven by various factors such as shift from use of plasma-derived proteins to recombinant therapies, rise in awareness about rare disease management and increased focus on investments in rare diseases. Additionally, steady increase in the number of patients with rare hematological diseases and product approvals by regulatory authorities such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Commission, and Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (Japan) are anticipated to drive the market significantly during the forecast period. However, the high cost of treatment and availability of alternative therapies are likely to restrain the global market.

The global recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market has been segmented based on drug class, cell line, and indication. Based on drug class, the market has been classified into recombinant coagulation factors and human C1 esterase inhibitor. The recombinant coagulation factors sub-segment has been further sub-segmented into recombinant coagulation factor VIII, recombinant coagulation factor IX, recombinant coagulation factor VIIa, and others. The recombinant coagulation factor IX sub-segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to an increase in the demand for recombinant coagulation factor IX for the treatment of hemophilia B. In terms of cell line, the market has been categorized into Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cell line, baby hamster kidney (BHK) cell line, human embryonic kidney (HEK) cell line, and others. Based on indication, the market has been segmented into hemophilia A, hemophilia B, Von Willebrand disease, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

The global recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on drug class, cell line, indication, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market, and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market.

Key Players of Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Report:

The report also profiles major players operating in the global recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players profiled in the market report include CSL Limited, Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited), Octapharma, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bayer AG, Bioverativ Therapeutics, Inc. (Sanofi), Aptevo Therapeutics, Pharming Group NV, and Pfizer Inc.

