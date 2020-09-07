Revolutionary Trends in ROI In Pharmaceutical R&D: How To Halt The Decline

This report investigates recent years of performance of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies with respect to return on investment (ROI) in research and development (R&D), and to discuss ways that companies are trying to improve ROI through 2024.

ROI and R&D Outlays

Many factors enter into the calculation of ROI; this is not a straightforward calculation, especially if one does not have access to the companys internal accounting books. However, the fact that many factors enter into the calculation, also may be taken to mean that a number of factors might be adjusted or developed to improve ROI. Laying off employees is one way, but this is not effective longer-term unless the company is at the same time reorganizing for greater efficiency. Sanofi, for example, hit hard by pricing pressure in diabetes, started laying off 400 US sales employees in June 2019 but states that it is also undergoing a reorganization to its salesforce.

Global research and development spending is forecast to grow by REDACTED in 2019 to a total of REDACTED in purchasing parity values for the more than 110 countries that have significant R&D investments of over more than $100 million, according to the 2019 Global R&D Funding Forecast, an annual compilation produced by R&D Magazine. The amount of investment in R&D is heavily influenced by a countrys economic power, plus the importance that the country places on research. China continues to increaseits global share of R&D spending with an increase of REDACTED, as other countries lose share in the R&D pie. The US will increase its R&D spending by about REDACTED in 2019 over 2018.

Using Technology to Weed Out Losers, Focus on Potential Winners

The most significant route to decreasing costs and improving failure rates is to cut off the development of a failing drug as early as possible in order to focus on potential winners. Pretty obviousbut how best to do this?

Many pharma and biotech companies are exploring the use of technology to make the most of clinical development and clinical trials. In the next three to five years:

– Robotic automation will streamline resources across the clinical trial value chain.

– Use of AI, ML and IT with Big Data will enable researchers to see larger trends and patterns in data, and to act on those trends earlier in the process.

– Clinical trials will become open, and trials will be better understood by the public.

– Clinical trials will become patient-centric and better integrated into medical systems, thereby becoming an integral part of health care.”

“Report Scope:

The scope of this study begins with the challenges facing biotech and pharmaceutical companies today. It goes on to discuss regulatory approval processes in various countries, how these are changing, and the knock-on effects which the pharma/biotech companies will have to address. The report then reviews several key financial ratios, then discusses how to maximize clinical development success rate. We then go into how machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), along with Big Data, are disrupting the pharma/biotech industry, in a positive way. The report then reviews the global markets for treatments for selected cancers, chronic diseases, cardiovascular disease, neurological diseases, infectious diseases and rare diseases. Chapter 15 discusses how companies need to deeply integrate ML, AI and Big Data into drug discovery and clinical testingor risk falling behind the competition. The report wraps up with summaries of selected companies active in these spaces and beginning to utilize digital tools in R&D.

Report Includes:

– 49 data tables and 30 additional tables

– An assessment of return on investment (ROI) in R&D by top pharmaceutical companies within the industry

– Analyses of the global market trends for various chronic disease areas, with data from 2016 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Pipeline analysis of various therapeutic drugs with oncology being the largest, and coverage of ongoing clinical trials and promising forthcoming therapies in late stage etc.

– Outlining details of many factors involved in calculating ROI in R&D in pharma and how some of those factors are adjusted/developed to improve R&D ROI

– Discussion of the competitive landscape and key mergers and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations during the timeframe, 2014-2024

– Profile descriptions of top 15 pharmaceutical companies, their sales data, market capitalization and areas of R&D etc., including 23andMe, AstraZeneca PLC, Celgene Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi”

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Analyst’s Credentials

BCC Custom Research

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary

ROI and R&D Outlays

Using Technology to Weed Out Losers, Focus on Potential Winners

Identifying Biomarkers

Revolutionizing Clinical Research with AI, ML and Patient Centricity

Global Oncology Markets by Region and Selected Types

Global Chronic Disease Drugs Market by Region

Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market by Region

Global Neurology Therapies Market by Region

Global Market for Infectious Disease Treatments by Region

Global Market for Orphan Drugs by Region

Wanted: Digitally Literate Employees Open to Continuous Learning

Chapter 3 Challenges Facing Pharma and Biotech Companies

Strong Revenues, but Decreasing ROI

Tracking the Decline in ROI

Reasons that IRR Has Been Exceptionally Low

The Competitive, Expensive Search for Novel Drugs

Erooms Law

Emerging Global Players from India, China, Russia

Expiring Patents

Complying with Changing Regulatory Environments

Pricing Pressures in the US and Elsewhere

Traditional Structure is Blurring

Increasing Complexity of Clinical Trials

Oncology Clinical Trials Remain Complex

Is Oncology Research Showing the Way?

Patient Recruitment Consumes a Major Part of Trial Duration

Is the Pool of Viable New Drug Targets Diminishing?

The Malfunctioning Clinical Trial System

Solutions are Out There, and Already Working

The 21st Century Cures Act of 2016

The US FDAs New Population Pharmacokinetics Guidance Document

Pharma Market Update

M&A Activity

Biotech Market Update

Next-Generation Biotherapeutics Pipelines Have More than Doubled

Biotech Pricing Pressure

What’s Ahead

Chapter 4 Regulatory Overview and New Drug Approvals

Improving Regulatory Compliance

Drug Development Continues to be Slow Process

Record New Drug Approvals in 2018

US FDA Selected Drug Approvals

Drug Approval Processes in the US, EMA, China, Japan

US FDA and the EU’s EMA

China’s Drug Regulatory Process

Japan’s Drug Regulatory Process

Chapter 5 Key Financial Ratios for Pharma and Biotech Companies

Return on Investment and Project-wise ROI

Ensuring Financial Accountability for R&D Outlays

Return on Research Capital (RORC)

Profitability Ratios

Liquidity and Debt Coverage Ratios

Return on Equity (ROE)

Chapter 6 Maximizing Clinical Development Success Rates

Driving Change in Clinical Development

Utilizing Mobile Health Technologies

Ramping Up Real-World Data and Real-World Evidence: the FDAs New RWE Framework

Maximizing Immuno-Oncology Clinical Trial Success with Immune-Related Response Criteria (irRC)

irRC More Useful Than RECIST for immune-oncology drugs

Case Study: Ipilimumab

Identifying Biomarkers

Challenges and Hurdles to Biomarker Detection and Usage

Use of Patient-Reported Outcomes and Pools of Prescreened Patients

Predictive Analytics

Revolutionizing Clinical Research with AI, ML and Patient Centricity

One Example: Patient Centricity Enabled by the Medidata Patient Cloud

23andMe Wants to Solve the Patient Recruitment Problem

Chapter 7 The Advantages of Beingor ActingSmall

Breaking Down the Silo Mentality

Just Say No

Turn on a Dime

Small Companies with Big Visions

Virgo Surgical Video Solutions

Ovid Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics

Applied Genetic Technologies

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Chapter 8 The Digital Transformation of Biopharma Companies

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Machine Learning (ML)

MELLODDY (Machine Learning Ledger Orchestration for Drug Discovery) project

AI Lighthouse Projects: Digital Transformation Continues Apace

Evidation, Apple, Eli Lilly and Digital Alzheimers Biomarkers

Accelerating Therapeutics for Opportunities in Medicine (ATOM) Consortium

DeepMind Technologies, AI and Protein Folding

AI For Drug Discovery and Accelerating Clinical Trials

Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare (AAIH)

MITs Machine Learning for Pharmaceutical Discovery and Synthesis Consortium

The Challenges Found in Deploying AI

Healx Uses AI to Discover Rare Disease Treatments

Business Strategy Should Include Technology Investment

Empower a Cultural Change: From Doing Digital to Being Digital

The Implementation of Digital Trials

The Tortoise and the Hare

The Time is Now

Chapter 9 Leveraging Open Innovation to Solve Development Challenges

Collaboration/Partnering

Centers of Innovation

J&J and Pfizer: Global Centers of Innovation

Germany Fosters Biopharma Innovation

Co-location

Crowdsourcing Technical and Scientific Ideas

Other Examples of Open Innovation in Pharma

Otsukas Collaboration with the Riken Center for Developmental Biology

AstraZeneca and its Center for Innovation

How Takeda Chose to Move Forward

Internal Crowd Sourcing Through Entrepreneurship Venture Program

External Crowd Sourcing: COCKPI-T

Hybrid model: Innovation Park Shonan iPark

Chapter 10 The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Oncology

Challenges in Treating Cancer

Clinically Significant Types of Cancers

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Smarter R&D Leads to More Oncology Drug Approvals

Global Oncology Market by Region and Selected Types

Global Market for Lung Cancer Chemotherapy by Region

Global Market for Breast Cancer Therapy by Region

Global Market for Ovarian Cancer Therapy by Region

Chapter 11 The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Chronic Diseases

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

Background to CKD

Renal Disease

Causes of Chronic Kidney Disease

Incidence of End Stage Renal Disease by Country

Prevalence of End Stage Renal Disease by Country

Pharmaceutical Drugs

Global Market for Chronic Kidney Disease Stage 1-5 Drugs

Chronic Respiratory Disease Market

Global Diabetes Therapy Market

Global Chronic Gastrointestinal Market

Chapter 12 The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Cardiovascular Disease

Global Cardiovascular Drug Market by Region

Chapter 13 The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Neurological Diseases

Parkinson’s Disease

Overview

Prevalence

Alzheimer’s Disease

Overview

Prevalence

Schizophrenia

Overview

Prevalence

Bipolar Disorders

Overview

Prevalence

Depression

Overview

Prevalence

Epileptic Disorders

Overview

Prevalence

Autism Spectrum Disorders

Overview

Prevalence

Global Market for Neurology Therapies by Region

Chapter 14 The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Infectious Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Classification of Infectious Agents

Management of Infectious Diseases

Bacterial Infectious Diseases

Viral Infectious Diseases

HIV/AIDS

Influenza A and Influenza B

Risk Factors

Etiology and Symptoms

Socioeconomic Burden

Global Markets for Infectious Disease Treatments

Global Market for Infectious Disease Treatments by Region

Chapter 15 The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Rare Diseases

Legal Definitions of Orphan Diseases

Playing Games with Orphan Drug Approvals?

Genetically Based Tools for Rare Disease R&D

Chapter 16 The Changing Future of Biopharma Work

Wanted: Digitally Literate Employees Open to Continuous Learning

Acquiring AI Capabilities Through Cloud-Based Enterprise Software with Integrated AI

Chapter 17 Company Profiles

23ANDME

ABBVIE

ALLERGAN PLC

AMGEN INC.

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

ASTRAZENECA PLC

BAYER AG

BIOGEN IDEC

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.

CELGENE CORP.

CSL BEHRING

ELI LILLY AND CO.

EXSCIENTIA

GILEAD SCIENCES INC.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

JOHNSON & JOHNSON INC.

MERCK & CO., INC.

NOVARTIS AG

NOVO NORDISK A/S

NUMERATE INC.

PFIZER INC.

ROCHE (F. HOFFMAN-LA ROCHE AG)

SANOFI

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS

Chapter 18 Appendix: Acronyms

