In July 2019, it has been announced that Franka Emika, one of the leaders in soft-robotics research and Clearpath Robotics who is engaged in providing mobile robotic platforms, formed a partnership to bring their versatile and adaptive Panda robot. This will be an additional product type in the Clearpath research mobile robot platforms. The aforementioned robotic type will be available as a standalone option on Clearpath store.

The collaborative arm of the particular product type (Panda) is cost-effective in nature and provides researchers with unique features such as 7 degrees of freedom, torque-sensing in all joints, 1KHz control, ROS capability and access to multiple research apps. Such an introduction of robotic technologies not only improves the performance and accessibility for everyone but also proves to be an effective solution to overcome the challenges prevailing in a modern society. Their main goal is to bridge the gap between the virtual and physical world. The transition from manual tedious labor related tasks to AI-enabled robot platforms is one of the notable steps that organizations are taking to ease their everyday tasks. Clearpath Company also provides various software suites along with Manipulator Teleoperation Package to enable remote control of collaborative robots and manipulators. The robotic platform technology named Panda is ideal for mobile manipulation and HRI applications.

In terms of revenue, Robot Operating System Market was valued at US$ 203.99 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 430.92 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. (2019 – 2027). The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of robot operating systems market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes majorly on the different geographical regions world wide

In terms of components, industrial robot operating systems capture the highest share in 2018 and is expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period owing to their widespread applications in manufacturing and research domains.

Currently there are more than 50 service robots, mobile manipulators, and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) that are programmed with Robot Operating System (ROS). Industrial robotics companies such as Rethink Robotics based in Boston use ROS.

Some of the players operating in the robot operating system market are ABB Group, Clearpath Robotics, Fanuc Corporation, Husarion, Inc., iRobot Corporation, KUKA AG, Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., Rethink Robotics, Stanley Innovation and YasakawaMotoman amongst others.

By Component Commercial Robot Stationary Portable Industrial Robot SCARA Articulated Cartesian Linear Others By Application Commercial Healthcare Hospitality Retail Agricultural & Farming Others Industrial Automotive Electronics Information Technology Food & Packaging Rubber & Plastics Logistics and Warehousing Others By Geography North America S. Canada Mexico Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



