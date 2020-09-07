Sales Revenue of Meat Flavors to Escalate in the Coming Years Owing to Rapid Growth in Consumer Adoption

Global Meat Flavors Market: Market Outlook

Meat flavors are prepared by digestion of boiled meats by protease, followed by refluxing the blend of meat hydrolysates, cysteine or methionine, yeast extract, and glucose to obtain meat flavors. The meat flavor is the sensory sensation of odor and taste odor has several chemical components due to the release of volatiles, while taste can be sour, salty, bitter, and the savory characteristics of the meat. Meat flavor provides different types of desired taste such as meat, beef, poultry, pork, fish, and others. The meat flavors are mainly applicable in processed food, ready meals, soups and sausage, instant noodles, baked goods, savory and other food products. The large consumer base of meat and the increasing popularity of meat consumption owing to the increased requirement of protein, nutrients are such factors fueling the growth of the global meat flavors market. Meat flavors can be used in many food products with the help of developing science and technology.

Global Meat Flavors Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing inclination towards veganism of consumers across the world is one of the key factors fueling the growth of the global meat flavors market. The excessive or regular consumption of meat and meat product is causing several health diseases to the consumer, thus the consumers are inclining towards a vegan diet. Meat flavors are becoming a healthy alternative to the vegan population who love the taste of meat. The meat flavors equally provide taste and odor of meat to the consumers through the dishes such as soup, sausage, instant noodles, baked goods, ready meals and in many other products. Besides, the increasing consumer preference towards more ethnic and exotic flavors has led to the experimentation and creation of the bold flavors. The meat flavors one of the ethnic and exotic flavors with unique taste characteristics which fueling the growth of the global meat flavors market. The stringent and varying regulatory guidelines in different countries and regions are limiting the growth of the market and scope of the manufacturers in the global meat flavors market.

Global Meat Flavors Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global meat flavors market has been segmented as,

Natural Meat Flavors

Artificial Meat Flavors

On the basis of flavor type, the global meat flavors market has been segmented as,

Beef

Pork

Chicken

Fish & Seafood

Turkey

Others

On the basis of application, the global meat flavors market has been segmented as,

Processed food

Soups & Sauces

Ready Meals

Instant Noodles

Baked Goods

Savories

Others

Global Meat Flavors Market: Key Players

Several key players are engaged in the business of the global meat flavors market are Kerry Group plc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Firmenich SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Givaudan, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Innova Flavors, Symrise AG, and others. These Key players are looking for new opportunities in global food and beverage, and also focused towards improving product quality and innovation and to provide a wide variety of meat flavors to food and beverage manufacturers.

Opportunities for the Key Players in the Global Meat Flavors Market

The Asia Pacific has emerged as one of the largest markets for the global food and beverage market. Owing to the larger consumer base and fastest-growing economies across the region. The Asia Pacific nourished half of the world’s population and countries such as China, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia have the highest number of meat consumers. The increasing disposable incomes on food and beverage products are further fueling the growth of the global meat flavors market. The European consumers are one of the traditional consumers of the meat and meat products and always demand new sensory tastes and flavors in the food products. This increasing demand for exotic and unique flavors is fueling the growth of the meat flavors market in Europe. North America witnessing increased demand for chicken flavors, due to the high popularity of the chicken meat in this region. The Middle East and African meat flavor market is on the initial stage of the growth having a lot of potential in the foreseeable future.

In 2020, due to pandemic COVID-19 which is majorly affecting the growth of the food and beverage industry. The key players in the meat flavors market are facing its impact on the production, and supply chain. All the major countries around the globe have announced the total lockdown to counter the COVID 19 pandemic. The production of meat and agriculture commodities have reduced owing to lockdown and due to lack of manpower and uncertainties the trade of agriculture and food products is facing disruptions including flavor industry and meat flavors. These factors are expected to leave higher impact on the global food and beverage market for at least next couple of years.