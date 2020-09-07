Seizure Detection Devices Market Discussed in a New Market Research Report

Global Seizure Detection Devices Market: Overview

A seizure is an uncontrolled, sudden electrical disturbance that affects brain. It can lead to changes in one’s level of consciousness, feelings or movements, and behavior. If one is affected by two or more seizures or have a tendency to suffer from repeated seizures, then one is said to suffer from epilepsy. However, there are many types of seizures varying in severity. Types of seizure is dependent on how and where they begin in the brain.

Most of the seizures last from 30 seconds to 2 minutes. A seizure that stays for more than five minutes is a medical emergency and medical help needs to be called in. Seizures can follow infections like meningitis, a closed head injury, a stroke, or any other illness. Many a time, the cause of seizure is not even known. Increased prominence of seizures is expected to drive the global seizure detection devices market in the years to come.

Some of the most commonly used seizure detection devices comprise computed tomography device, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) device, electromyography machine, implanted advisory system devices, and EEG machine. If seizures are not treated then it often leads to epilepsy and causes loss of coordination, vomiting, and nausea.

Technology, end user, and region are the three important market parameters based on which the global seizure detection devices market has been categorized.

Global Seizure Detection Devices Market: Notable Developments

One of the developments that offer a glimpse of the market dynamics about the global seizure detection devices market is mentioned below:

In 2018, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared Embrace by Empatica for use in adults. Embrace is a wearable device for monitoring epilepsy and it also ensures that the patient receives care immediately after a seizure attack. In addition, the device is capable of sending an alert to the caretaker of a patient and the patient himself or herself when it identifies a pattern that could cause seizure.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global seizure detection devices market comprise the below-mentioned:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Compumedics Limited

Natus Medical Incorporated

Jude Medical, Inc.

Global Seizure Detection Devices Market: Key Trends

The global seizure detection devices market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Demand to Ride on Technological Progress Made in the Field of Seizure Treatment

Complications plague treatment and diagnosis of seizures, epilepsy, and other such disorders and these complexities pose challenge to doctors and other healthcare professionals. Based on the condition of the patient and magnitude of the seizure, healthcare experts resort to surgical procedures, suggest a diet to the patient, or use techniques of simulation. The diagnosis and evaluation of epilepsy have come a long way, thanks to substantial changes and technological progress in the field. In addition, as computer-based devices for the monitoring of seizures make foray into the market, the global seizure detection devices market is likely to observe significant growth over the period of assessment. These devices offer important insights to healthcare professionals engaged with the treatment of various types of seizures. As such, these devices help healthcare professionals offer suitable treatment method for patients. This factor is likely to bolster growth of the global seizure detection devices market in the years to come.

In addition, these devices play an important role in reducing the number of cases related to SUDEP or Sudden Death due to Epilepsy. This factor is likely to drive the demand for seizure detection devices.

Global Seizure Detection Devices Market: Geographical Analysis

In terms of region, North America is estimated account for a sizeable chunk of the global seizure detection devices market. Presence of robust and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure and extensive availability of healthcare services across the region is estimated to work in favor of the seizure detection devices market in North America.

