Smart Healthcare Market Drives Future Change | Abbott Laboratories, Allscripts, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems

The global Smart Healthcare market is expected to grow from USD 28,191.57 million 2017 to USD 64,902.57 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.65%.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Smart Healthcare Market:

The global smart healthcare market is expected to grow from USD 28,191.57 million 2017 to USD 64,902.57 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.65%.

“Engaging with consumers and improving the patient experience is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of smart healthcare market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are engaging with consumers and improving the patient experience, creating a positive margin in an uncertain and changing health economy, investing in exponential technologies to reduce costs, increase access, and improve care, improving the patient flow pathway, and increasing use of healthcare applications. However, some factors such as and lack of awareness related to smart healthcare products may hinder the market growth. The global smart healthcare market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as increasing trend of home health monitoring, rising number of collaborations and acquisitions, and increasing innovations and technical developments. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to privacy and security issues, and high cost associated with smart healthcare products. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global smart healthcare market market.”Health Data Storage & Exchange: The highest growing function for the global smart healthcare market”

On the basis of function, the global smart healthcare market is studied across Health Data Storage & Exchange, Inventory Management, and Monitoring & Treatment. Among all these function, the Health Data Storage & Exchange is projected to hold the largest market share while the Monitoring & Treatment has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”mHealth: The highest growing product for the global smart healthcare market”

On the basis of product, the global smart healthcare market is studied across Electronic Health Record, Smart Pills, Smart RFID Cabinets, Smart Syringes, and mHealth. Among all these product, the mHealth is projected to hold the largest market share while the Smart Pills has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”Healthcare Providers: The highest growing end user for the global smart healthcare market”

On the basis of end user, the global smart healthcare market is studied across Healthcare Patients, Healthcare Payers, and Healthcare Providers. Among all these end user, the Healthcare Providers has captured the maximum market share while the Healthcare Patients has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Hospitals & Care Providers: The highest growing industry for the global smart healthcare market”

On the basis of industry, the global smart healthcare market is studied across Home care settings, Hospitals & Care Providers, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies. Among all these industry, the Hospitals & Care Providers has captured the maximum market share while the Home care settings has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Americas: The highest growing geography for the global smart healthcare market”

On the basis of geography, the global smart healthcare market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia). Among all these geography, the Asia-Pacific is showing the maximum growth in the near future with the highest CAGR while the Americas is dominating the market with highest market size.

“Abbott Laboratories: The potential growing player for the global smart healthcare market”

The key players profiled in the global smart healthcare market are Abbott Laboratories, Allscripts, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, General Electric, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Logi-Tag Systems, McKesson Corp., Medtronic, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Samsung Electronics Corporation, Siemens Medical Solutions, and Stanley Healthcare.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on offered by the key players in the global smart healthcare market. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global smart healthcare market. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global smart healthcare market. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global smart healthcare market. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global smart healthcare market.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Smart Healthcare Market Report:

