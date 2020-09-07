The ‘ Snack Food market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Snack Food market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Snack Food market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Snack Food Market:

Global snack food market will reach $743.4 billion by 2026, growing by 5.5% annually over 2020-2026 owing to the growing need for snack food amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 90 tables and 112 figures, this 199-page report “Global Snack Food Market 2020-2026 by Product Category, Manufacturing Process, Flavor (Sweet, Savory), Food Type (Traditional, Organic), Consumer Group, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire global snack food market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global snack food market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Category, Manufacturing Process, Flavor, Food Type, Consumer Group, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Product Category, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Salty Snacks

– Potato Chips

– Popcorn

– Corn Chips

– Pretzels

– Nut-Based Snacks

– Other Salty Snacks

Frozen Snacks

– Ice Cream

– Yogurt

– Fruit and Vegetable

– Meat Products

– Other Frozen Snacks

Confectionery Snacks

– Chocolate

– Candies

– Crackers

– Jellies

– Other Confectionery Snacks

Bakery Snacks

– Bread

– Sandwich

– Cookies

– Pastry

– Cake

– Other Bakery Snacks

Other Product Categories

Based on Manufacturing Process, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

– Extruded Snacks

– Non-extruded Snacks

Based on Flavor, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Sweet Snacks

Savory Snacks

– Salty Snacks

– Tangy Snacks

– Spicy Snacks

– Other Savory Snacks

Based on Food Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

– Traditional Snacks

– Organic Snacks

Based on Consumer Group, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

– Children (< 18)

– Millennial (18 – 34)

– Generation X (34 – 50)

– Baby Boomers (51 – 69)

– Elderly (> 69)

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

– Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

– Convenience Stores

– Specialty Food Stores

– Online Retailers

– Other Distribution Channels

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Category, Consumer Group, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global snack food market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Aviko

Calbee Inc.

ConAgra Foods Inc.

Ferrero S.P.A.

Frito-Lay North America, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

J&J Snack Foods Corporation

Kellogg Company

McCain Foods

Nestle SA

PepsiCo, Inc.

Sargento Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Snack Food Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

1 Introduction 10

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 10

1.1.1 Industry Definition 10

1.1.2 Research Scope 11

1.2 Research Methodology 14

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 14

1.2.2 Market Assumption 15

1.2.3 Secondary Data 15

1.2.4 Primary Data 15

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 17

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 18

1.2.7 Research Limitations 19

1.3 Executive Summary 20

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 23

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 23

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 24

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 26

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 30

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 33

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 37

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Category 41

3.1 Market Overview by Product Category 41

3.2 Salty Snacks 43

3.2.1 Potato Chips 45

3.2.2 Popcorn 46

3.2.3 Corn Chips 47

3.2.4 Pretzels 48

3.2.5 Nut-Based Snacks 49

3.2.6 Other Salty Snacks 50

3.3 Frozen Snacks 51

3.3.1 Ice Cream 53

3.3.2 Yogurt 54

3.3.3 Fruit and Vegetable 55

3.3.4 Meat Products 56

3.3.5 Other Frozen Snacks 57

3.4 Confectionery Snacks 58

3.4.1 Chocolate 60

3.4.2 Candies 61

3.4.3 Crackers 62

3.4.4 Jellies 63

3.4.5 Other Confectionery Snacks 64

3.5 Bakery Snacks 65

3.5.1 Bread 67

3.5.2 Sandwich 68

3.5.3 Cookies 69

3.5.4 Pastry 70

3.5.5 Cake 71

3.5.6 Other Bakery Snacks 72

3.6 Other Product Categories 73

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Manufacturing Process 74

4.1 Market Overview by Manufacturing Process 74

4.2 Extruded Snacks 76

4.3 Non-extruded Snacks 77

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Flavor 78

5.1 Market Overview by Flavor 78

5.2 Sweet Snacks 80

5.3 Savory Snacks 81

5.3.1 Salty Snacks 83

5.3.2 Tangy Snacks 84

5.3.3 Spicy Snacks 85

5.3.4 Other Savory Snacks 86

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Food Type 87

6.1 Market Overview by Food Type 87

6.2 Traditional Snacks 89

6.3 Organic Snacks 90

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Consumer Group 92

7.1 Market Overview by Consumer Group 92

7.2 Children (< 18) 94

7.3 Millennial (18 – 34) 95

7.4 Generation X (34 – 50) 96

7.5 Baby Boomers (51 – 69) 97

7.6 Elderly (> 69) 98

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel 99

8.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel 99

8.2 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets 101

8.3 Convenience Stores 102

8.4 Specialty Food Stores 103

8.5 Online Retailers 104

8.6 Other Distribution Channels 105

9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 106

9.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2026 106

9.2 North America Market 2019-2026 by Country 110

9.2.1 Overview of North America Market 110

9.2.2 U.S. 113

9.2.3 Canada 117

9.2.4 Mexico 119

9.3 European Market 2019-2026 by Country 121

9.3.1 Overview of European Market 121

9.3.2 UK 124

9.3.3 France 126

9.3.4 Germany 128

9.3.5 Spain 130

9.3.6 Italy 132

9.3.7 Russia 134

9.3.8 Rest of European Market 136

9.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2026 by Country 138

9.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 138

9.4.2 China 141

9.4.3 Japan 143

9.4.4 India 146

9.4.5 Australia 148

9.4.6 South Korea 150

9.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 152

9.5 South America Market 2019-2026 by Country 154

9.5.1 Argentina 157

9.5.2 Brazil 159

9.5.3 Columbia 161

9.5.4 Rest of South America Market 163

9.6 MEA Market 2019-2026 by Country 164

9.6.1 UAE 167

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia 169

9.6.3 Egypt 171

9.6.4 Other National Markets 173

10 Competitive Landscape 174

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors 174

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 177

10.3 Company Profiles 178

Aviko 178

Calbee Inc. 180

ConAgra Foods Inc. 181

Ferrero S.P.A. 182

Frito-Lay North America, Inc. 183

General Mills Inc. 184

Hormel Foods Corporation 185

J&J Snack Foods Corporation 186

Kellogg Company 187

McCain Foods 188

Nestle SA 189

PepsiCo, Inc. 190

Sargento Foods, Inc. 191

Tyson Foods 192

11 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 193

11.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 193

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 196

Related Reports and Products 199

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

