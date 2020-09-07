Bulletin Line

Market Research Reports

Snack Food Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | Aviko, Calbee Inc., ConAgra Foods Inc., Ferrero S.P.A.

The ‘ Snack Food market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Snack Food market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Snack Food market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Snack Food market’ Report @

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD257

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Snack Food Market:

Global snack food market will reach $743.4 billion by 2026, growing by 5.5% annually over 2020-2026 owing to the growing need for snack food amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 90 tables and 112 figures, this 199-page report “Global Snack Food Market 2020-2026 by Product Category, Manufacturing Process, Flavor (Sweet, Savory), Food Type (Traditional, Organic), Consumer Group, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire global snack food market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

–           Market Structure

–           Growth Drivers

–           Restraints and Challenges

–           Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

–           Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global snack food market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Category, Manufacturing Process, Flavor, Food Type, Consumer Group, Distribution Channel, and Region.

 

Based on Product Category, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Salty Snacks

–           Potato Chips

–           Popcorn

–           Corn Chips

–           Pretzels

–           Nut-Based Snacks

–           Other Salty Snacks

Frozen Snacks

–           Ice Cream

–           Yogurt

–           Fruit and Vegetable

–           Meat Products

–           Other Frozen Snacks

Confectionery Snacks

–           Chocolate

–           Candies

–           Crackers

–           Jellies

–           Other Confectionery Snacks

Bakery Snacks

–           Bread

–           Sandwich

–           Cookies

–           Pastry

–           Cake

–           Other Bakery Snacks

Other Product Categories

 

Based on Manufacturing Process, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

–           Extruded Snacks

–           Non-extruded Snacks

 

Based on Flavor, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Sweet Snacks

Savory Snacks

–           Salty Snacks

–           Tangy Snacks

–           Spicy Snacks

–           Other Savory Snacks

 

Based on Food Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

–           Traditional Snacks

–           Organic Snacks

 

Based on Consumer Group, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

–           Children (< 18)

–           Millennial (18 – 34)

–           Generation X (34 – 50)

–           Baby Boomers (51 – 69)

–           Elderly (> 69)

 

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

–           Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

–           Convenience Stores

–           Specialty Food Stores

–           Online Retailers

–           Other Distribution Channels

 

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

–           APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

–           Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

–           North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

–           South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

–           MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Category, Consumer Group, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global snack food market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Aviko

Calbee Inc.

ConAgra Foods Inc.

Ferrero S.P.A.

Frito-Lay North America, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

J&J Snack Foods Corporation

Kellogg Company

McCain Foods

Nestle SA

PepsiCo, Inc.

Sargento Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

 (Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD257

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

 

  • What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?
  • How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?
  • How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?
  • How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?
  • Which market segments are winners or losers?
  • Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?
  • What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?
  • Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Ask Our Expert for Complete Report@:

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD257

Key Points Covered in Snack Food Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

1 Introduction          10

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope       10

1.1.1 Industry Definition    10

1.1.2 Research Scope            11

1.2 Research Methodology 14

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology         14

1.2.2 Market Assumption   15

1.2.3 Secondary Data           15

1.2.4 Primary Data  15

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design  17

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation        18

1.2.7 Research Limitations            19

1.3 Executive Summary      20

2 Market Overview and Dynamics           23

2.1 Market Size and Forecast        23

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market            24

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 26

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges    30

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends          33

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis            37

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Category          41

3.1 Market Overview by Product Category         41

3.2 Salty Snacks       43

3.2.1 Potato Chips    45

3.2.2 Popcorn           46

3.2.3 Corn Chips      47

3.2.4 Pretzels            48

3.2.5 Nut-Based Snacks      49

3.2.6 Other Salty Snacks    50

3.3 Frozen Snacks   51

3.3.1 Ice Cream         53

3.3.2 Yogurt  54

3.3.3 Fruit and Vegetable  55

3.3.4 Meat Products            56

3.3.5 Other Frozen Snacks 57

3.4 Confectionery Snacks   58

3.4.1 Chocolate         60

3.4.2 Candies            61

3.4.3 Crackers           62

3.4.4 Jellies   63

3.4.5 Other Confectionery Snacks            64

3.5 Bakery Snacks    65

3.5.1 Bread    67

3.5.2 Sandwich         68

3.5.3 Cookies            69

3.5.4 Pastry   70

3.5.5 Cake      71

3.5.6 Other Bakery Snacks 72

3.6 Other Product Categories       73

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Manufacturing Process           74

4.1 Market Overview by Manufacturing Process           74

4.2 Extruded Snacks           76

4.3 Non-extruded Snacks   77

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Flavor      78

5.1 Market Overview by Flavor     78

5.2 Sweet Snacks      80

5.3 Savory Snacks    81

5.3.1 Salty Snacks     83

5.3.2 Tangy Snacks  84

5.3.3 Spicy Snacks    85

5.3.4 Other Savory Snacks 86

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Food Type           87

6.1 Market Overview by Food Type          87

6.2 Traditional Snacks        89

6.3 Organic Snacks  90

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Consumer Group          92

7.1 Market Overview by Consumer Group         92

7.2 Children (< 18)  94

7.3 Millennial (18 – 34)       95

7.4 Generation X (34 – 50) 96

7.5 Baby Boomers (51 – 69)            97

7.6 Elderly (> 69)     98

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel  99

8.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel 99

8.2 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets         101

8.3 Convenience Stores      102

8.4 Specialty Food Stores   103

8.5 Online Retailers            104

8.6 Other Distribution Channels 105

9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region     106

9.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2026     106

9.2 North America Market 2019-2026 by Country      110

9.2.1 Overview of North America Market           110

9.2.2 U.S.       113

9.2.3 Canada 117

9.2.4 Mexico 119

9.3 European Market 2019-2026 by Country    121

9.3.1 Overview of European Market         121

9.3.2 UK         124

9.3.3 France  126

9.3.4 Germany         128

9.3.5 Spain     130

9.3.6 Italy      132

9.3.7 Russia   134

9.3.8 Rest of European Market     136

9.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2026 by Country 138

9.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market     138

9.4.2 China    141

9.4.3 Japan    143

9.4.4 India     146

9.4.5 Australia          148

9.4.6 South Korea    150

9.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 152

9.5 South America Market 2019-2026 by Country       154

9.5.1 Argentina         157

9.5.2 Brazil    159

9.5.3 Columbia         161

9.5.4 Rest of South America Market        163

9.6 MEA Market 2019-2026 by Country 164

9.6.1 UAE       167

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia   169

9.6.3 Egypt    171

9.6.4 Other National Markets       173

10 Competitive Landscape 174

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors       174

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A        177

10.3 Company Profiles        178

Aviko  178

Calbee Inc.    180

ConAgra Foods Inc. 181

Ferrero S.P.A.           182

Frito-Lay North America, Inc.      183

General Mills Inc.    184

Hormel Foods Corporation           185

J&J Snack Foods Corporation       186

Kellogg Company     187

McCain Foods          188

Nestle SA       189

PepsiCo, Inc. 190

Sargento Foods, Inc.           191

Tyson Foods 192

11 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 193

11.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market    193

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)         196

Related Reports and Products      199

 

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details?report_id=GMD257

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/