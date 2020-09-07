Soil Fertility Testing Market Detailed Analysis 2019-2029

The chemical industry is focused to keep the business operations running along with ensuring the labor safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To recover the losses created by the decline in demand for various products, the companies are capitalizing on the escalating demand for products such as disinfectants and personal protective equipment. Many leading players in the chemical industry have expanded their business to enter into the production of safety products. Companies are resorting to advanced technologies in production to reduce the dependence on work-force.

They are increasingly adopting advanced digital capabilities to integrate supply chain and logistics to ensure the effective delivery of products. The industry heads are seeking the real-time situation of their supply chains to identify potential weaknesses, especially in terms of geography, and strengthen it. The financial disclosures are being extended beyond the usual financial statements to deal with the risks that have aroused amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a recent research report published by PMR, the global soil fertility testing market is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 6% through the year 2029. One of the key factors boosting the growth of the soil fertility testing market is strict regulations that have been set by the governments of various countries across the globe regarding the nutrient level in crops. Moreover, agricultural testing is becoming a priority for increasing yield, as a result of limited resources, and soil fertility testing is one of the important testing methods that needs to be used.

Key Takeaways of Soil Fertility Testing Market Study

Managing nutrient levels in the soil has become an important task, owing to increasing crop requirements and adverse environmental impact of excess fertilizer application in the soil. Strict measures have been taken for regulating the nutrient levels in the soil and crops. Various accredited testing laboratories have been established in order to regulate soil fertility.

Onsite soil testing is gaining traction, attributable to its various benefits such as lesser time required for sample preparation and analysis and reduced transport. However, highly accurate analysis is still majorly conducted through offsite testing, such as in laboratories, where various measuring tools are available.

Soil sensors that are compatible with on-the-go acquisitions can be embedded in agricultural equipment, thus allowing the collection of data during field operations. As sensors are collecting data at the time of operations, and these sensors can be connected with smartphones, the time in sample preparation can be reduced considerably.

Currently, the use of soil fertility testing services in East Asia is relatively high, attributable to the rapidly growing population, large arable land, increased fertilizer consumption, and increasing export of crops by various countries such as China.

“In order to regulate the nutrient levels in the soil, it is necessary to record live readings, especially for crops that are to be exported to another country. Given the criticality of highly accurate results in such settings, service providers are striving to further develop sensors that are capable of accurate and quicker results,” says a PMR analyst.

Company Profile,

SGS SA

Eurofins Agri Testing

ALS Ltd

BUREAU VERITAS

AgroLab

Actlabs

A & L Great Lakes

Waters Agricultural Laboratories, Inc.

Polytest Laboratories

Crop Nutrition Laboratory Services Ltd.

Duraroot

AgroCares technology

Kinsey Ag Services

Offsite Segment to Dominate Soil Fertility Testing Market

Offsite fertility testing is estimated to dominate the global soil fertility testing market over the forecast period, owing to the high accuracy of results obtained through laboratory analysis. The offsite soil fertility testing segment is primarily driven by organic matter levels and microscopy methods, as these two methods are widely used for soil fertility testing.

