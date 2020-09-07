Specialty Sweeteners Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Research, Share, Trend, Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to 2024 Research Report

Global “Specialty Sweeteners Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Specialty Sweeteners in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Specialty Sweeteners Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Specialty Sweeteners Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Specialty Sweeteners Market:-

Nestle SA

Coca Cola Company

PepsiCo Inc.

Cargill. Inc.

Pure Circle Ltd

Stevia Corp

GLG Life Tech Corp

Cumberland Packing

Imperial Sugar

Zydus Wellness

Ingredion

Tate & Lyle

The Nutra Sweet Company

The Global Specialty Sweeteners market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Market Insights

The global specialty sweetener market is valued at USD 2 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 2.98 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during 2018-2023. The demand for sugar-free products and low-sugar diets is fueling the growth of the market. Conventional sweetening agents like sugar and high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) are high in calories. Hence, food processing companies are manufacturing low-calorie and sugar-free alternatives as part of their product lines. Even in their homes, people are increasingly substituting sugar with low-calorie, intense sweeteners.

Market Dynamics

Weight-related problems and diabetes are the primary drivers for the global non-sugar sweetener market. Consumers choose various sugar substitutes, thus fueling the global specialty sweetener market. Consumers have become more health conscious and pay attention to food labels to check the calorie content of the product. Therefore, food processing companies are adding low-calorie and sugar-free alternatives to their product lines.

Market Segmentation

The specialty sweetener market is segmented by type into natural and artificial sweeteners. The natural sweeteners segment is gaining more popularity than the artificial sweeteners segment, as it has no side effects, however, decreased availability and development of more health-conscious artificial sweeteners have shifted preferences of consumers towards artificial sweeteners.

The global specialty sweetener market is classified, based on application, into the food & beverage sector. Aspartame is used widely in the food & beverage industry as a special sweetener in products including bakery products, cereals, syrups, fruit-based products, and ready-to-drink beverages, thus providing a great opportunity for the market for specialty sweeteners. Moreover, the development of low-sugar foods for diabetic and diet conscious clients, coupled with growing diet liquids demand, is projected to increase demand during 2018-2023. Products with special sweeteners have low energy content, are used to control weight, and are prescribed by doctors for diabetics as they do not affect blood sugar level.

Market Segmentation – By Region

With a market share of over 35%, North America dominated the sweetener market in 2017. The growth in demand for specialty sweeteners in industrial and non-industrial applications and changing consumer preferences have accelerated market growth in the region. North America is also a leading producer and consumer in the sweetener market, due to the growing demand for convenience food, functional food, and alternative sugar sources.

Key Developments

• February 2018 – GLG Life Tech Corp launched its Reb M sweetener product line in collaboration with Archer Daniels Midland Co. The sweeteners are made from GLG Life Tech’s proprietary high Reb M Dream Sweetener stevia leaf.

• February 2018 – PepsiCo is adding aspartame back to its flagship Diet Pepsi product.

The major players include – NESTLE SA, COCA COLA COMPANY, PEPSICO INC., CARGILL. INC., PURE CIRCLE LTD, STEVIA CORP, GLG LIFE TECH CORP, CUMBERLAND PACKING, IMPERIAL SUGAR, ZYDUS WELLNESS, INGREDION, TATE & LYLE, THE NUTRA SWEET COMPANY, amongst others.

• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

• Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors, which are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

• Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

• Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information,

The global Specialty Sweeteners market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Specialty Sweeteners Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Specialty Sweeteners Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Specialty Sweeteners Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Specialty Sweeteners Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Specialty Sweeteners Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Specialty Sweeteners Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Specialty Sweeteners Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Specialty Sweeteners Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Specialty Sweeteners Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Specialty Sweeteners Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

