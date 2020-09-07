Synthetic Diamond Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Boosting the Growth Worldwide:Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share Valuation Industry Size and Foreseen Research Report

Global “Synthetic Diamond Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Synthetic Diamond in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Synthetic Diamond Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Synthetic Diamond Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

AOTC

Applied Diamond Inc.

Centaurus Technologies

Inc.

Crystallume

D.NEA

Element Six

ILJIN Diamond

New Diamond Technology

LLC

Pure Grown Diamonds

Sandvik AB

Scio Diamond Technology Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Tomei Diamond Co.

Ltd.

Washington Diamonds Corporation

Diamond produced through an artificial process is a synthetic diamond. It is also known as artificial diamond, cultured diamond, or cultivated diamond. On the basis of manufacturing process, synthetic diamond is classified into: high-pressure high-temperature (HPHT) diamond or chemical vapor deposition (CVD) diamond. Synthetic diamond market is expected to witness healthy growth, due to its increasing demand in industries, such as electronics, construction, mining, and healthcare. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for synthetic diamonds, and it is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period, due to the rapid growth in manufacturing and construction sectors in the region.

Increasing Application in Electronic Devices

In terms of revenue, electronics segment contributes almost 25% of the synthetic diamond market. The chemical and physical properties of synthetic diamond, such as exceptional thermal conductivity, high resistance to thermal shock, widest optical transparency window, wide band gap, chemical inertness, high electrical carrier mobility, electric insulation, hardness, and excellent mechanical properties, have made it widely useful for application in electronic devices. High thermal conductivity serves as an effective heat dissipater, and makes it widely useful in the production of semiconductors, which are further used in electronic devices, such as laptops, computers, and mobiles. Presently, CVD diamond is extensively used in designing chips, as it helps reduce operating temperatures, extends operating life, and improves reliability of electronic devices. The increasing demand for electronics, primarily the increasing sales of semiconductors, is likely to boost the demand for synthetic diamonds during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand from the Super Abrasives Industry

Super abrasives are tools used in precision grinding. Synthetic diamond is used in super abrasive grinding wheels, due to its suitable properties, such as hardness, unparalleled performance, and longevity. Today, various industries, like automotive, electronics, oil & gas, and construction, have been installing Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines to reduce the need for skilled labor. Super abrasives are extensively used in manufacturing grinding wheels for Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines.

Moreover, increasing usage of grinding wheels, cutting tools, files, dressing tools, etc., in the automotive industry achieve better finish. High performance of vehicles is driving the demand for super abrasives. Super abrasives are also used to process semiconductor materials, ceramics, carbide alloys, copper and copper alloys, aluminum, resin, and rubber. Hence, with increasing usage of super abrasives, the demand for synthetic diamonds for manufacturing super abrasives is likely to increase in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for synthetic diamonds, followed by North America and Europe. Growing industrialization and manufacturing activities are likely to fuel the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific, during the forecast period. Along with this, rebound of the manufacturing industry and increasing shale gas exploration activities, lead to increase in the demand for CNC machines, and drilling & mining tools are likely to boost the demand for the synthetic diamond market in the coming years.

