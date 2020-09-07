The global system in package (SiP) technology market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.0% from 2016 to 2022 to attain a market size of around $30 billion by 2022. SiP is a combination of number of integrated circuits enclosed in a single module, which can perform all the functions of electronics systems.

In SiP, all the external passive components are integrated into one small chip, which further reduces cost to develop and assemble a printed circuit board (PCB). SiP can be operated in harsh system environments and are less corrosive in nature. In addition, it saves space owing to its compact size and is cost efficient. It is widely adopted in several applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunication.

Some of the key players of System in Package (SiP) Technology Market:

Amkor Technology Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., ChipMOS Technologies Inc., Powertech Technologies Inc., and ASE Group.

Increase in demand for high performance compact size electronic devices and need for low power consumption devices is expected to drive the market. Moreover, it supports high input impedance and improved parallel current sharing, which fuels the market growth. However, performance issues such as current leakage and breakdown hamper the growth of the market. Irrespective of these challenges, rapid adoption of smartphone & tablets in the emerging countries are expected to provide huge opportunities for growth in the future.

The SiP market is segmented based on packaging technology, packaging type, interconnection technology, application, and geography. The packaging technology segment is divided into 2-D IC packaging, 2.5-D IC packaging, and 3-D IC packaging. The packaging type segment is classified into flat packages, pin grid arrays, surface mount, small outline packages, and others. The interconnection technology is bifurcated into wire bond and flip chip

The “System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Analysis to 2022” is a specialized and in-depth study of the System in Package (SiP) Technology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global System in Package (SiP) Technology market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global System in Package (SiP) Technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the System in Package (SiP) Technology market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

