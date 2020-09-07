TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Grapefruit Oil Market

Grapefruit Oil: Market Outlook

Grapefruit is from a subtropical citrus tree which is mainly known for its sour, bitter and a semi-sweet taste. Grapefruit was initially originated from Asia in the 17th century. It is a hybrid between 2 species, pomelo and sweet orange. Grapefruit was initially named as the “forbidden fruit” as it was frequently misidentified with pomelo. It was named as grapefruit as it appears similar to the shape of grapes when on tree. Currently, grapefruit is considered to be one of the seven wonders in Barbados.

There are many grapefruit varieties available such as pink grapefruit, white grapefruit and red grapefruit which refers to the pulp of the grapefruit. The flavor of the grapefruit ranges from highly acidic and sour to tart and sweet. Grapefruit mercaptan, a type of terpene, is the main substance which gives a strong odor and taste to the grapefruit.

Grapefruit derived products are grapefruit juice, grapefruit oil and other related products. Grapefruit oil is extracted from the rind of the grapefruits. Grapefruit oil has been used for many years in order to treat obesity, beat inflammation, get rid of hangover symptoms and to subtle sugar cravings.

Grapefruit Oil and its Various Medicinal Properties:

Grapefruit oil is considered as a fat burning food as it comprises of various volatile compounds. Grapefruit oil is considered to be a versatile oil for its natural aroma and bitter taste. Grapefruit oil possesses antioxidant properties and also has phytochemicals in it, which helps in reducing the oxidative stress and inflammation. Grapefruit oil contains myrcene, vitamin C, pinene, terpene and citronellol. Grapefruit oil is commonly used to treat respiratory infections and throat infections, muscle ache, fatigue and arthritis.

Most of the benefits of grapefruit oil is due to a major constituent named limonene which makes up to 80-90% of the oil. Limonene helps fighting cancer, tumor and protects DNA from damage. Grapefruit oil is used as a natural detoxification agent which helps the liver to cleanse body toxins. Grapefruit oil also helps in the activation of the lymphatic system and control the fluid retention. Grapefruit oil is used as an antibacterial agent which can help remove the harmful food-borne bacteria. Grapefruit oil also helps reduce stress by bringing relaxation and peace.

Considering the various benefits of grapefruit oil, the market is expected to have a positive outlook over the forecast period.

Global Grapefruit Oil Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end use, the global grapefruit oil market has been segmented as:

Household Care

Healthcare

Cosmetics and Personal Care.

On the basis of applications, the global grapefruit oil market has been segmented as:

Aromatherapy

Skin Care

Hair Care

On the basis of distribution channel, the global grapefruit oil market has been segmented as:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmaceuticals

Online Retail

Global Grapefruit Oil Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global grapefruit oil market identified across the value chain include Aromaaz International Natural Essential Oils, NOW Health Group, Inc., Mystic Moments UK, Ancient Healing Oils, PRZ, Dève Herbes, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, AVI Naturals, Botanic Spa Flora Oil, Clamor, Aubrey Organics, Kazima Perfumers, BrownBoi, Moksha Lifestyle Products, Riya Agro Products, India Essential Oils, Florihana Distillerie, VedaOils, Ambre Blends, Naissance Trading and Alabama Essential Oil Company.

Opportunities for Participants in the Grapefruit Oil Market

The grapefruit oil market is pegged to have high potential for growth, owing to the various health benefits of grapefruit oils. Populations in regions such as Northern America and Latin America use grapefruit oils on a daily basis. If the same practice is adopted by other regions, the grapefruit oil market is likely to witness phenomenal growth over the forecast period.a