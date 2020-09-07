Tobacco Packaging Market Scope, Share, Trends, Forecast 2023

Tobacco Packaging Market: Overview

Tobacco is a plant belonging to the Solanacae or nightshade plant family. Tobacco is generally used for smoking and chewing as it acts as a stimulant due to its high nicotine content. Tobacco packaging industry involves packaging of dried tobacco leaves used for making bidis, cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, cigars, dissolvable tobacco and shishas or water pipes. Packaging enhances and protects tobacco products from external impacts during transportation. Cigarettes are one of the most widely used tobacco products which consist of delicately cut tobacco leaves rolled in lean paper Cigars on the other hand are larger in size and do not necessarily contain a filter. Bidis are made by hand rolling of loose tobacco in tendu leaves. Smokeless tobacco is used as a snuff for chewing or dipping. Materials used for primary tobacco packaging include films, boards, cartons, foils, paper, laminates and membranes. Bulk or commercial tobacco packaging employs use of hinge-lid cartons, bundle wraps, shells and slides. Cigarette production currently has the largest share in the tobacco packaging market.

Tobacco Packaging Market Trends and Opportunities

The demand for tobacco packaging is driven by increased global cigarette production. Increased population and per capita income in developing countries has resulted in changing lifestyles, increased workload, and stress especially in urban areas. To manage stress and weight issues, people are getting inclined towards the use of stimulants and anti-depressants, cigarettes being one of them. Furthermore, cigarettes have become a huge attraction amongst the youth population which has also led to an increase in its consumption. Currently, different production technologies are being used for tobacco packaging including hot-foil stamping and rotogravure & offset printing. However, tobacco is a highly carcinogenic substance. Consumption of tobacco products can lead to mouth cancer and respiratory disorders. Increased consumer awareness and regulations imposed by the World Health Organisation (W.H.O.) might hinder the growth of tobacco packaging market. Currently, to reduce the ill effects of tobacco, it is now been mixed along with cloves and green tea leaves to produce herbal cigarettes.

In terms of the global demand, Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth in tobacco packaging market followed by rest of the world regions, by 2023. China is currently the largest tobacco & cigarette manufacturer as well as exporter. Owing to a continuous increase in cigarette consumption, China is likely to lead the international markets by the end of forecast period. The other Asia Pacific countries including India, Japan and South Korea are anticipated to show a similar scenario by 2023. Considering rest of the world region, the Middle East is likely to show an increased demand for tobacco packaging Market by the end of forecast period, due to traditional use of shishas or water pipes.

The economies of countries such as Brazil and Zimbabwe are currently dependent on tobacco production. Hence, these countries are estimated to show a steadfast growth in demand for tobacco production, packaging and exporting by 2023. Europe is currently one of the leading cigarette exporters, wherein Germany and France are top cigarette manufacturing countries. However, due to the present situation of economic slowdown and heavy government taxations & regulations, a decline in demand for tobacco packaging is anticipated over the coming years. Considering North America region, an overall decreased rate in domestic cigarette consumption has occurred over the past few years. Thus, a stagnant growth in demand for tobacco packaging is expected by 2023.

Tobacco Packaging Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the tobacco packaging market include Amcor Limited, Innova Films Limited, China National Tobacco Corporation, ITC Limited and Phillip Morris International, Inc.