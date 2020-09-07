Transparent Resin Polymer Market – Global Industry Report, 2027

Transparent Resin Polymer Market: Introduction

Transparent resin polymers are also called MBS resins. Transparent resin polymer is a ternary copolymer of methyl methacrylate, 1, 3-butadiene, and styrene.

Transparent resin polymers are produced by bulk-suspension polymerization of styrene and methyl methacrylate in the presence of styrene-butadiene copolymer. The resultant mixture is then cooled in order to maintain the particle size.

Transparent resin polymers are commonly added during the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), as an additive, in order to restore the impact resistance of PVC. Transparent resin polymers are also used for improving the processing performance of PVC-based products.

Solubility and compatibility of transparent resin polymers is the same as that of PVC. Hence, these are extensively used as modifiers during the production of PVC products. In addition, the refractive index PVC is also similar to that of transparent resin polymers. Thus, blending of these polymeric resins with PVC does not affect transparency of PVC.

Transparent resin polymers are extensively used in the manufacture of PVC-based pipes, sheets, and films. Characteristics of transparent resin polymers, such as excellent transparency and impact resistance, make them useful as a molding material in the production of household articles, electric appliances, etc.

Key Drivers of Global Transparent Resin Polymer Market

Transparent resin polymers are primarily used for improving impact strength and processing performance of PVC products. These polymers are extensively employed in the manufacture of packaging and building & construction products.

Growing focus on decreasing the level of carbon emissions coupled with increasing need for enhancing the fuel economy in order to reduce the vehicle weight is projected to drive the demand for PVC products in the automotive sector during the forecast period. High impact resistance and excellent blending ability of transparent resin polymers are likely to drive the demand for transparent resin polymers for use in the production of PVC products in the next few years.

Rapid growth of automotive and building & construction industries across the globe is one of the major factors driving the global transparent resin polymer market. These polymers can be used in the production of pipes, films, sheets, and bottles also.

Increasing Regulations on Usage of PVC Products to Hamper Global Transparent Resin Polymer Market

In the recent years, usage of PVC products has been slowly prohibited as chemicals dispensed from PVC and chlorinated plastic contaminate water, soil, and air. This has resulted in ban on manufacture, storage, import, sale, transport, and use of PVC goods. This, in turn, is expected to hamper the consumption of transparent resin polymers in the near future.

However, due to lack of availability of alternative materials for PVC, it is still widely used in the production of bags and advertising materials

In addition, transparent resin polymers are typically higher in price than other common monomers such as styrene acrylonitrile, polyethylene terephthalate, polystyrene, methyl methacrylate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, and nitrile resins

All these factors are expected to restrain the global transparent resin polymer market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific to Hold a Leading Share of Global Transparent Resin Polymer Market

In terms of region, the global transparent resin polymer market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific held a major share of the global transparent resin polymer market in 2018. This is attributable to increasing urbanization coupled with expanding middle-class population in the region, which has led to increase in the demand for basic housing facilities across developing countries including China, India, and Thailand. In addition, rising disposable income of the middle-class people has led to increase in the spending power of people. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for automobiles across Asia Pacific.

Due to low cost, high tensile strength, and excellent wear resistance of PVC products, their usage has risen in building & construction, automotive, and packaging sectors. This, in turn, is projected to drive the global market for transparent resin polymers during the forecast period.

The transparent resin polymer market in Europe and North America is expected to expand at a sluggish pace than that in Asia Pacific, owing to emergence of stringent regulations on the usage of PVC-based products in these regions

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Research and development and capacity expansion are key strategies adopted by top players operating in the global transparent resin polymer market.

Key players operating in the global transparent resin polymer market are:

The Dow Chemical Company

INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH

Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd.

KANEKA Belgium NV

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Shandong Rike Chemical Co., Ltd

AIVIT GROUP

WSD Chemical limited

DRAGONCHEM LTD

Global Transparent Resin Polymer Market: Research Scope

Global Transparent Resin Polymer Market, by Application

PVC Films & Sheets

PVC Pipes & Fittings

PVC Bottles

Others

