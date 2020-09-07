UAV Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Global “UAV Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the UAV in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. UAV Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. UAV Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of UAV Market:-

DJI Innovations

AeroVironment Inc.

BAE Systems

Cybaero Ab

Elbit Systems Ltd

General Atomics

Parrot SA

Israel Aerospace Industries

Thales SA

Airbus Group

Microdrones

Boeing

The Global UAV market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global UAV market is expected to register a CAGR close to 10% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Military expenditure is the primary driving factor of the global UAV market. UAVs have the capability of reducing collateral damage, while hovering, searching, identifying, and striking targets, which makes them an asset for the military. For instance, the UAV market in pacific region is primarily driven by the threat posed by North Korea. As a result, South Korea has developed few UAV models indigenously and also, rolled out a long-term plan in December 2017 to develop unmanned vehicles, with the aim of emerging as a global leader in the sector by 2030. Other factors that fuel the growth are growing demand for UAVs for commercial applications, such as aerial photography, express shipping and delivery, gathering information or supplying essentials for disaster management, geographical mapping of inaccessible terrain and locations, building safety inspections, precision crop monitoring. However, strict airspace regulations across major countries of the world, especially US, where FAA pioneered in setting regulations for commercial use of drones in the region can restrain the growth rate of UAV market. Further, the export restrictions on UAVs, by classifying them in the same bracket as missiles, is expected to hinder growth of the market to some extent.

Asia- Pacific to Dominate the Market

The UAV market for Asia-Pacific region is expected to register a CAGR close to 12%, during the forecast period. China accounted for the largest market, accounting a significant share in the Asia-pacific region in 2017. In December 2017, South Korea unveiled a long-term plan to develop unmanned vehicles, with the aim of emerging as a global leader in the sector by 2030. According to the data released by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRE), results indicate India as one of the top countries having 22.5% of the world’s drone imports.

The global UAV market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the UAV Market:

November 2017: Microdrones GMBH announced its partnership with the company Navigation Electronics Inc. (NEI). This partnership will help Microdrones company to provide UAV quadcopter in the Southeastern US, for surveying and mapping process. The partnership will further enable Microdrones to integrate their UAVs for the surveying and mapping process, which will be carried out by the GIS professionals

October 2017:BAE Systems and Cranfield University developed dual-mode UAVs for armed forces

September 2017: AeroVironment delivered M1/M2/M5-compatible Raven and Puma unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) to two DoD customers

