Ultra-light Aircraft Market – Anticipated To Witness High Growth In The Near Future

Global Ultra-light Aircraft Market – Introduction

Ultra-light aircraft are lightweight aircraft with the capacity to carry one or two individuals, which weigh around 200-750 kilograms

Ultra-light aircraft are used in travelling short-range distance and at low altitudes. They are largely used for sports and recreational activities.

Increase in Recreational Activities to Drive Global Ultra-light Aircraft Market

Increasing interest of people in sports and recreational activities promotes growth of the global ultra-light aircraft market

Owing to the low weight and reduced seating capacity of ultra-light aircraft, the cost of a basic ultra-light aircraft is much lower than that of a normal aircraft. This, in turn, fuels the demand for ultra-light aircraft for use in sports and other recreational activities.

Increasing Use in Defense Sector to Drive Global Ultra-light Aircraft Market

Security of a country is one of the most important concerns for the military & defense sector in the country. In the military & defense sector, ultra-light aircraft are used for surveillance and monitoring of border areas.

In hilly areas, where vehicles are unable to monitor borders and enemy activities, ultra-light aircraft are much useful

Moreover, rise in investments by governments and increasing budget for the military & defense sector drives the global ultra-light aircraft market

North America to Lead Global Ultra-light Aircraft Market

In terms of region, the global ultra-light aircraft market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global ultra-light aircraft market during the forecast period. It is estimated to be followed by Europe in the near future. Dominance of North America is attributable to high demand for ultralight aircraft and risen spending of people in the region on recreational activities.

The ultra-light aircraft market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace, led by increase in commercial applications of ultra-light aircraft. The market in Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to expand at a moderate pace in the near future. Middle East & Africa and South America offer high potential for growth of the ultra-light aircraft market.

Key Players in Global Market

Prominent players operating in the global ultra-light aircraft market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the rising demand for ultra-light aircraft. Key players operating in the global ultra-light aircraft market are:

G1 Aviation

AutoGyro GmbH

TL-ULTRALIGHT, s.r.o.

Aeropro s.r.o.

Quicksilver Aircraft

Textron Aviation Inc.

CubCrafters

Cirrus Aircraft

Pilatus Aircraft Ltd

P&M Aviation

Global Ultra-light Aircraft Market – Segmentation

The global ultra-light aircraft market can be segmented based on:

Wing Type

Material

Engine Type

Application

Global Ultra-light Aircraft Market, by Wing Type

Based on wing type, the global ultra-light aircraft market can be divided into:

Fixed Wing

Flex wing

Rotary Wing

Global Ultra-light Aircraft Market, by Material

Based on material, the global ultra-light aircraft market can be classified into:

Aluminum

Steel

Composites

Others

Global Ultra-light Aircraft Market, by Engine Type

Based on engine type, the global ultra-light aircraft market can be categorized into:

Electric

Fuel

Global Ultra-light Aircraft Market, by Application

Based on application, the global ultra-light aircraft market can be segregated into:

Individual

Commercial

Defense

Global Ultra-light Aircraft Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



