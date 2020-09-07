Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Additives Market

Construction Additives Market: Construction Additives Provide Protection, Strength, and Durability

Construction additives are ingredients that are added or used during the construction of buildings. Mostly chemical additives are added in cement to enhance its properties for use in different applications. Construction additives include mineral additives, chemical additives, and fiber-based additives.

Moreover, in certain cases, cement needs to have corrosion-proof properties. In order to achieve protection, strength, and durability, several chemicals, modifiers, and agents are used in the building & construction industry.

Construction additives are widely used to protect bridges, pavement, and tunnels from external conditions. Mostly, chemical or synthetic additives are used as construction additives.

Key Drivers of Global Construction Additives Market

Construction additives have major applications in the global building & construction sector, due to superior protection that they offer to structures. Most civil engineers and civil contractors have been using protection additives and strength-improving additives over the last few years to improve the durability of public structures across the world. Increasing demand for improving cement properties in various applications is expected to fuel the global construction additives market in the next few years.

High investments have been witnessed in the building & construction industry in the last few years. Improving economic conditions in developing economies, especially in the construction sector, are anticipated to boost the global construction additives market in the near future.

Growth of Residential Segment to Drive Market

Based on application, the global construction additives market can be segmented into residential, commercial, and infrastructure. The residential segment is projected to gain higher share of the global market during the forecast period. A large amount of cement is consumed in the residential sector, with the demand for strength improvers for use in various building materials being high across the globe. This factor is projected to boost the global market for construction additives in the next few years.

The commercial segment is projected to hold a key share of the global construction additives market in the near future. Rapid growth in the construction of commercial buildings is led by increased industrialization and risen private investments in the global construction industry. These key factors are projected to propel the global construction additives market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Hold a Leading Share of Global Construction Additives Market

Geographically, the global market for construction additives can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major share of the global construction additives market, followed by North America and Europe, during the forecast period. Rising demand for waterproofing agents and plasticizers in China, Japan, and India is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market in the region during the forecast period.

Rising private investments in developing economies in Asia Pacific, such as Indonesia and Vietnam, is a major factor anticipated to drive the market in the region during the forecast period

The construction additives market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a moderate pace in the near future. Construction additives are imported in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa, due to limited presence of manufacturing companies in these countries. Increase in government expenditure on the construction of development projects and public infrastructures is projected to drive the demand for construction additives in both these regions in the next few years.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global construction additives market is fragmented in nature, due to presence of small-sized and domestic players operating in the global market. A few of the key players operating in the global construction additives market are:

BASF SE

Sika AG

Dow Chemicals

Evonik Industries

W. R. Grace

Clariant

RPM International Inc.

Fosroc Inc.

Global Construction Additives Market: Research Scope

Global Construction Additives Market, by Product

Mineral Additives

Chemical Additives

Fiber Additives

Global Construction Additives Market, by Application

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

