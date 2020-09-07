Vegetable Juice Concentrates Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2018 – 2028

“

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Vegetable Juice Concentrates market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Vegetable Juice Concentrates market.

In global Vegetable Juice Concentrates market, the following companies are covered:

Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global vegetable juice concentrates market include Pioma Industries, Northwest Naturals LLC, Agrana Beteiligungs Ag, SunOpta Inc., KERR CONCENTRATES Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Welch Foods Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, DOHLER GmbH, Sudzucker AG, FruitSmart, AGRANA Investment Corp, China Haisheng Juice Holdings Co. Ltd., Hershey, Kanegrade Ltd., SVZ, Rudolf Wild Gmbh & Co. Kg, Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc, among others.

Opportunities for Participants in the vegetable juice concentrate Market-

Fruit juices have many health benefits but they also have a high amount of fructose in fruit juices which increase the amount of natural sugar in the juice concentrates. People with diabetes and those who strictly avoid sugar in their diet are not preferred fruit juices, they are more likely to have vegetable juice concentrates. Europe is a large and increasing market for vegetable juice concentrates. Mostly tomato juice concentrates are popular in consumers. Vegetable juice concentrates are more popular in blends as compared to separate vegetable juice concentrates. For transportation, vegetable juices are packed in aseptic or sterile-filled containers. So vegetable juice concentrates market have high growth in the European market.

A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

