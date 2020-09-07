Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Share, Size, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2026

The global veterinary/animal vaccines market size is projected to hit USD 16.01 billion by the end of 2026 attributed to the increasing awareness about animal diseases and the increasing importance of animal health and welfare. Animals are exposed to various internal and external factors that act as disease-causing agents, thereby leading to communicable or fatal animal diseases. Therefor animal vaccination is a significant factor that allows humans and animals to share the same environment, especially for pet owners. As per a recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Inactivated, Live Attenuated, Recombinant, Others), By Animal (Companion, Livestock), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market value was USD 9.75 billion in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% between 2019 to 2026, set as the forecast duration.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of market manufacturers. They are as follows:

Ceva

NEOGEN CORPORATION

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

ImmuCell Corporation

Eli Lilly and Company

Merial

Intervet Inc. (Merck Animal Health)

Biovac

Virbac

Zoetis

Other players

Drivers & Restraints-

Rise in Number of Zootonic Diseases Worldwide to Propel Demand

The increasing number of farm animals and pet owners worldwide and the importance given to the health and well-being of their pets are major factors boosting the veterinary vaccines market growth. Additionally, the increasing number of animal cultivation practices for benefits such as milk, meat, eggs, wool, and others is also adding impetus to the market. Besides this, the rise in the number of zoonotic diseases and the increasing number of veterinary health care centers is expected to aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years.

On the negative side, the adverse effects of vaccines on some animals such as fever, uveitis, anorexia, and high toxicity may pose a major hindrance to the market in the future. Nevertheless, awareness programs organized by various governments, and improving healthcare infrastructure for animal welfare is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

