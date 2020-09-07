Wafer Biscuits Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact – Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2024

Global “Wafer Biscuits Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Wafer Biscuits in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Wafer Biscuits Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Wafer Biscuits Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

The Global Wafer Biscuits market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global wafer biscuits market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Europe dominates the global wafer biscuits market with a share of 31%. Innovation is the key to gaining market share, thus most manufactures constantly innovating their products to suit consumers’ needs. Nestle, is one of the major manufacturers of wafers biscuits who are constantly innovating.

Consumers losing their taste for traditional biscuits – Triggering the Wafer Biscuits Market Growth

The growth is primarily driven by changing consumer lifestyles and preferences for products, the demand for convenience foods, and the rise in disposable income also acts as a micro factors. Consumers are constantly looking for innovation in snacks in the market. Most consumers are losing their taste for traditional biscuits, which acts as an opportunity for products such as wafer biscuits to capture the market. There has been an influx of entrants in the wafer biscuit market which are competing with major brands due to their products being different, a culmination of biscuits and wafers. Due to the growing number of health conscious consumers a large number of companies are introducing healthy Wafer Biscuits, which is an emerging trend in the industry.

Super/ Hyper Markets to Lead the Market by Distribution Channel

The global wafer biscuit market is segmented by distribution channel into super/hyper markets, convenience stores, food specialty, online retails and others. Super/hyper markets accounts for the majority of the sales of global wafer biscuit market. Developing countries such as India has high propensity for expanding the number of super/ hyper markets. Convenience stores are expected to grow in a substantial growth rate during the forecast period.

European region Continues to dominate the global wafer biscuit market

The European region dominates the global wafer biscuit market, with the largest share. This is due to the high standard of living and the presence of many vendors in the region. North America is the second largest market for wafers biscuits, with the United States leading in the region. However, the growth in consumption of wafers biscuits has been on the decreased in this region, due to growing health concerns among consumers. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, which can be attributed to a shift in consumer preference and the rising disposable incomes. China and India are the major markets in this region.

Key Developments

• April 2017: Pink Panther wafers which was once a popular snack is expected to make a comeback in the global market in 2018. The revamped biscuits will include a thicker layer of vanilla cream.

• September 2017: Austrian manufacturer of wafer, biscuits and confectionery production systems Haas Group is now officially part of the Bühler Group.

Major Players: BAHLSEN, BAUDUCCO, CADBURY, CAMY WAFER Co., GRECO BROTHERS Ltd., HERSHEY FOOD CORP, KEEBLER VANILLA WAFERS, LOTTE, MARS, MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL

Key Developments in the Wafer Biscuits Market:

Key Developments in the Wafer Biscuits Market:

November 2017: FDA approved the watch band of AliveCor, which can take electrocardiogram in less than a minute.

